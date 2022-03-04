Aver acquires Trebor Developments M6 industrial scheme

Trebor Developments and Seddon Developments have sold their Prime Point 14 speculative, industrial, development to Aver Property Limited Partnership. The site lies one minute from Junction 14 on the M6 Motorway.

The two units of 66,628 sq ft and 76,742 sq ft will be constructed during 2022 by Seddon Construction Limited and provide high quality, sustainable BREEAM “Very Good” and EPC “A” rated, industrial units for rent in the Staffordshire area.

Bob Tattrie, Managing Partner, at Trebor commented: “Prime Point 14, Stafford, is a prime location being only one mile from Junction 14 of the M6. The two mid-size units are on a very established industrial park and will meet market demands, the area suffers from little choice of quality industrial units in this area. We look forward to delivering these”.

Ergo Real Estate, on behalf of Aver Property (its JV with NFU Mutual), continues its impressive track record in the logistics sector.

“Our flexible and opportunistic approach enables us to be responsive to prospects and capitalise on the growth in this area, securing our position as market leaders”. Martin Jepson, Founding Partner at Ergo Real Estate commented.

Ergo Real Estate were represented by Savills, Birmingham office. Trebor Developments and Seddon Developments dealt with inhouse.