Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick appointed to third long-term framework at Sellafield

Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick, the leading UK Mechanical and Electrical engineering provider, has been appointed by Programme and Project Partners as one of two key delivery partners responsible for the mechanical and pipework works at Sellafield, the multi-function nuclear site in Cumbria.

Through the framework, valued at £250 million, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick will work alongside Doosan Babcock to deliver mechanical piped services as part of its continued effort to support the decommissioning of the nuclear power facility over the next 18 years.

Will Smith, Managing Director, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick said: “Utilising our expert capabilities and collaborative delivery approach, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick is perfectly positioned to deliver the mechanical and pipework framework at Sellafield.

“Having now been appointed to the third of Programme and Project Partners’ frameworks, we have cemented our status as a key delivery partner; through which we will continue to deliver a lasting positive legacy across the region and support in the safe and successful decommissioning of the facility.”

Cameron Gilmour, VP Nuclear and Defence, Doosan Babcock said: “The 18-year framework provides a unique opportunity to build upon our site-delivery and expertise heritage at Sellafield and provide further value to the local West Cumbrian area.”

The announcements marks the third framework Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick has been appointed to through Programme and project Partners ‘Multi Project Procurement’ model at Sellafield, having been awarded the electrical and instrumentation framework earlier this month, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning package in November last year.