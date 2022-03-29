Baxi invests in apprentices with team building programme

Baxi apprentice service engineers took part in a week-long team building course this month, designed to develop the next generation of installers with activities focusing on personal development and problem solving.

The programme was tailored to Baxi’s visions and values, with apprentices undertaking team-based exercises linked to their Level 3 Domestic Service Engineering apprenticeship scheme.

During the week spent at SKERN Training & Skills in Devon, apprentices experienced climbing, rafting, and tunnelling. Each practical exercise was designed to help the apprentices improve teamwork, leadership, risk assessment and communication.

Krystal McKinnell, Apprenticeships Coordinator at Baxi Heating, said: “Investing in apprenticeships is vital for tackling the skills gap in the UK heating sector. By supporting and training individuals throughout their professional journey, we hope to make a difference and give people a head start as they join the industry.”

Baxi apprentice, Liam Bate, said:“I really enjoyed the course and built a good rapport with the other apprentices in my group, which is useful as I may end up working alongside them in the future. We all worked well together as a team and identified each other’s strengths and points for development.

Apprentice, Madison Dowding, said: “I enjoyed the teamwork aspect of this course and learned to take other people’s ideas into consideration. I kept my learning log up to date throughout the week and will apply what I learned in my apprenticeship end point assessment.”

As well as offering entry-level apprenticeship schemes, Baxi also supports qualified heating engineers with training courses tailored towards the introduction of low carbon systems. For more information about Baxi’s training opportunities, visit: www.baxi.co.uk