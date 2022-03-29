Bouygues E&S to deliver Total FM for Roche Diagnostics UK

Roche Diagnostics UK has partnered with Bouygues Energies & Services (Bouygues E&S) to deliver a total FM contract for an initial 5-year term beginning 31st January 2022. The partnership will see Bouygues E&S bring together a number of individual services under an umbrella Total FM contract, with a strong drive to continuously improve the user experience.

Headquartered in Burgess Hill, Roche Diagnostics UK is part of the world’s largest biotech company and a world leader in

in-vitro diagnostics tissue-based cancer diagnostics and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

The services Bouygues E&S are delivering include: mechanical and electrical building fabric; cleaning, security; grounds maintenance; pest control services; waste management; stores and post services; caretaking services and gymnasium service.

Bouygues E&S will also use the first year of the partnership to map out a carbon reduction plan for the client.

Emmanuel Chautemps, Executive Director at Bouygues E&S said, “After more than 18 months developing our relationship with Roche Diagnostics UK, we have started in earnest delivering our total FM solution. Our journey to become part of their DNA begins and it is time to deliver on our commitments.

“I want to take this opportunity to welcome to our family, the 18 employees who all chose to transfer. Finally, I am very proud of the work our business development, mobilisation, operations and support services teams have achieved together.”

Martijn van den Raad, Head of Facilities and Lyndsey Courtney, Building Services Manager at Roche Diagnostics UK said, “We want to convey our sincere thanks to Bouygues E&S and their team for their attention, professionalism, and commitment to the mobilisation process. They have gone above and beyond and given us great confidence in their team and their solution. We look forward to a successful partnership in the coming years.”