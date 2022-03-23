British Safety Council announces winners of the International Safety Awards 2022

549 organisations around the world today (Friday) received a highly prized accolade for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing, as British Safety Council revealed the winners of its prestigious International Safety Awards 2022.
The awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have shown a true dedication in the last year to keeping their workers and workplaces healthy, safe, and well.
This year, 549 organisations of all sizes and sectors won an International Safety Award from 39 countries worldwide, including the UK, China, India and the Middle East, as well as countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America. 135 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 204 organisations were awarded a Merit and 210 organisations achieved a Pass.
The total number of successful entries this year was higher than in 2021, when 387 awards were given out. There was also a significant increase in the number of Distinctions awarded in 2022 compared with 2021 – up from 13% to 21% – and a significant fall in the percentage of applicants who were unsuccessful in their application, just 15% in 2022 compared with 29% in 2021.
The full list of winners is here.
Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said:
“Each year, the International Safety Awards recognise organisations that have achieved the highest standards in health and safety from around the world. This year we have seen even more reaching that level and winning an award. This makes British Safety Council’s vision that no-one, anywhere in the world, should be injured or made ill through their work all the more important, especially when we face ever increasing risks from factors such as climate change and global instability.
“Winning an International Safety Award requires organisations to show they are investing in their employees’ health, safety and wellbeing and that everyone from the top down make health and safety a core part of their work and inspire others to do the same. In celebrating the achievements of the 549 winners in 2022, we encourage other organisations to follow their lead and place employees’ health and safety at the heart of their business.
“Our warmest congratulations to all the winners of this year’s International Safety Awards, they should be truly proud of their achievement.”
The winners span numerous sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas and mining, and power and utility sectors and include such companies as BAE Systems Maritime Services, ISS, Morrison Energy Services, Willmott Dixon Group (UK), The Second Construction Limited Company of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division (China), Larsen & Toubro Limited (Mauritius), WSP Middle East (United Arab Emirates), NTPC and TATA Projects (India).
Although, due to COVID, in the past two years the usual accompanying gala dinner has had to be cancelled, British Safety Council is looking at the feasibility of an event in 2022. Further details will be provided in due course.
Other International Safety Awards for 2022 will be announced in May. These are:
- Seize the Opportunity Award: This new award recognises organisations that have gone the extra mile to seize health, safety or wellbeing opportunities resulting from a crisis.
- CEO Award: This recognises the leadership and strategic vision of CEOs who have made a vital contribution to the health and safety of their business and to the wider society during 2021. The award recognises how an individual CEO has taken an active role in aligning and championing their organisation’s health, safety and wellbeing interests with their internal and external stakeholders.
- Health and Safety Transformation Award – sponsored by Croner-i: The Health and Safety Transformation Award is for organisations that have significantly changed or transformed any aspect of health, safety or wellbeing to a significant extent through the use of information.
- Health, Safety and Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year Award: This recognises an employee who, in the opinion of the organisation or person nominating them, has played a significant role in ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of colleagues and others.
- Team of the Year Award: This recognises outstanding achievements resulting in a significant improvement to health, safety or wellbeing, from a collaboration of stakeholders, which may include members of the organisation, suppliers, subcontractors and/or the wider community.
- The James Tye Award: This recognises an organisation or a team of individuals who have developed and run a campaign in 2021 that has made a significant impact on health, safety or wellbeing in the workplace. It is named after British Safety Council’s founder, James Tye, who campaigned tirelessly on issues such as life jackets and seat belts.
- Wellbeing Initiative Award – powered by Being Well Together: This recognises and rewards those organisations that have demonstrated a proactive and effective approach to improving employee wellbeing.