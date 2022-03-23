British Safety Council announces winners of the International Safety Awards 2022

549 organisations around the world today (Friday) received a highly prized accolade for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing, as British Safety Council revealed the winners of its prestigious International Safety Awards 2022.

The awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have shown a true dedication in the last year to keeping their workers and workplaces healthy, safe, and well.

This year, 549 organisations of all sizes and sectors won an International Safety Award from 39 countries worldwide, including the UK, China, India and the Middle East, as well as countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America. 135 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 204 organisations were awarded a Merit and 210 organisations achieved a Pass.

The total number of successful entries this year was higher than in 2021, when 387 awards were given out. There was also a significant increase in the number of Distinctions awarded in 2022 compared with 2021 – up from 13% to 21% – and a significant fall in the percentage of applicants who were unsuccessful in their application, just 15% in 2022 compared with 29% in 2021.

The full list of winners is here.

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said:

“Each year, the International Safety Awards recognise organisations that have achieved the highest standards in health and safety from around the world. This year we have seen even more reaching that level and winning an award. This makes British Safety Council’s vision that no-one, anywhere in the world, should be injured or made ill through their work all the more important, especially when we face ever increasing risks from factors such as climate change and global instability.

“Winning an International Safety Award requires organisations to show they are investing in their employees’ health, safety and wellbeing and that everyone from the top down make health and safety a core part of their work and inspire others to do the same. In celebrating the achievements of the 549 winners in 2022, we encourage other organisations to follow their lead and place employees’ health and safety at the heart of their business.

“Our warmest congratulations to all the winners of this year’s International Safety Awards, they should be truly proud of their achievement.”

The winners span numerous sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas and mining, and power and utility sectors and include such companies as BAE Systems Maritime Services, ISS, Morrison Energy Services, Willmott Dixon Group (UK), The Second Construction Limited Company of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division (China), Larsen & Toubro Limited (Mauritius), WSP Middle East (United Arab Emirates), NTPC and TATA Projects (India).

Although, due to COVID, in the past two years the usual accompanying gala dinner has had to be cancelled, British Safety Council is looking at the feasibility of an event in 2022. Further details will be provided in due course.

Other International Safety Awards for 2022 will be announced in May. These are: