Build for the Future; East Midlands; Connecting the construction, heritage, property & sustainability businesses.

Build for the Future; East Midlands is back!

The annual event is returning for its third year on Tuesday 17th May at the Lincolnshire Showground, following the successful event in September 2021. The event welcomed over 60 exhibitors from across the industry, and hundreds of delegates on the day.

Hosted by Heritage Lincolnshire and Archaeological Project Services, sponsored by Arion & Arion Shop UK and working in partnership with the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce this event has already grown from the successful event of February 2020.

The annual event is directly marketed and aimed at those within the Construction, Property, Heritage, Sustainability and Trade Industries across the East Midlands and its goal is to become the biggest in this UK region for supporting and connecting businesses.

2021’s event will showcase four zones; Heritage, Construction, Property Services and Adaption to Climate Change, where industry professionals will be exhibiting throughout the day for you to connect and network.

Event Organiser and Business Manager for Heritage Lincolnshire, Hannah Thompson says, ‘Connecting businesses is so important following the past two years we have all been through. To be able to bring together local businesses and enable them to network, exhibit and learn all under one roof is just amazing. We wanted to make sure this event was accessible to all sizes of businesses which is why the prices are lower than average for an exhibition and we want to continue that ethos as we grow. We are really looking forward to bringing this event back to the Showground, bigger and better for 2021 and post Covid.’

Everyone is welcome to attend the day with over 60 exhibitors, a full talks programme and The Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their monthly Construction and Property Network event free of charge which last year welcomed over 70 businesses.

For the full list of exhibitors and information about the event, please go to www.buildforthefuture.co.uk

To register to be a delegate please go to www.buildforthefuture.co.uk