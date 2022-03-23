Building a Productive Future in Construction

As 2022 seems set to see a continuation in construction sector demand, and the UK looks toward post-pandemic economic recovery, business leaders in the built environment are facing a new set of challenges. Increasing labour and material costs, decreasing contractor confidence, and delays in the supply chain are all contributing factors in a perfect storm set to upset the balance of industry recovery. For those in the sector, construction productivity is the key to addressing these challenges.

On 10 May 2022, the Construction Productivity Conference returns to London, bringing together a host of industry leaders and suppliers to discuss strategy, opportunity, and the future of productivity in the built environment. The event will see exhibitors and a panel of expert speakers focusing on new technologies, materials management, and strategies for addressing inefficiencies in current practices affecting training, developing, and up-skilling the construction workforce. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with business leaders in a dynamic and interactive setting.

With a host of speakers confirmed to appear throughout the day, delegates will have the opportunity to learn about new practices from those at the forefront of construction productivity. Focusing on current hot topics such as models for productivity improvement, boosting on-site productivity using a platform-based approach, and maximising offsite delivery methods, the conference programme offers an exciting insight into future-forward plans and initiatives on the table for the coming year and beyond.

Recent reports state that, at present, only 64% of hours worked in the industry are considered productive. These reports, coupled with information from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) citing a quarterly fall in construction output of 0.9% from Q2 to Q3 2021, make it vital the industry looks to evolve and innovate. As businesses look towards improving output efficiency across all areas, the Construction Productivity Conference will also focus on addressing the balance between the topics of product, process, and people.

The 2022 conference, taking place at One Great George Street in Westminster, follows on from the highly successful 2019 event – which saw leading exhibitors and industry figureheads at the forefront of the sector come together to share their vision for the future. With an exciting agenda already in place for this year, exhibitor opportunities are still available for those looking to demonstrate their reputation as industry experts amongst key target audiences.

Aimed at developer clients, architects, engineers, contractors, and building technology suppliers, along with many other professionals and decision-makers within the built sector, Construction Productivity Conference promises to put delegates right in the heart of this increasingly vital discussion.

To find out more about the event and the 2022 programme, information can be found at the event website

