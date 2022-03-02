Canmoor announces another 60,000 sq ft logistics deal at Westway Park

Steder Group charts steady course to Renfrew

Canmoor is set to welcome the Steder Group, as the latest new occupier at Westway Park in Renfrew.

The global logistics service provider has signed up for 60,000 sq ft of logistics space at the newly refurbished Block D on a ten-year lease.

The Scottish & Dutch-owned company, which is headquartered in Hillington, Glasgow and in Rotterdam in Holland, is relocating its UK Warehousing & Logistics Services side of the business to Renfrew from Hillington. The new unit will be used for storage and distribution functions, whilst the main freight forwarding, customs brokerage, sales, marketing and administration will remain at its Hillington HQ.

Steder Group is set up to handle any logistics challenge and can offer a complete range of logistic services within a broad, worldwide network. In Scotland, this includes forwarding, air cargo, with services, including handling customs documentation for a global customer base. The new facility in Renfrew is part of the UK arm of the business, which along with its HQ in Hillington also has bases in Aberdeen, Queenslie & Dunfermline.

Steve Logan, Managing Director of Steder Group said:

“Quality space, connectivity and site security were the prime drivers for our move to Westway. We look forward to being fully operational with our warehousing & logistics staff, with potentially up to 20 staff at some stage this year.

“Our goal is to be the one of the best complete logistics service providers in Scotland and this new facility will enable us to continue to deliver high quality and customised service to our customer base and partners, both in the UK and globally.

“Steder Group in the UK was born in early 2016 in Glasgow, achieving considerable success in such a short timeline. This vital warehousing deal with Canmoor was essential to allow us to continue to grow our business in today’s hectic and challenging marketplace.

“I’d like to thank Rob Large and all of the Canmoor team, along with the site marketing director for JLL, Andrew McCracken for all their help and assistance in helping us push through and conclude this deal within the timelines required to support our business requirements.”

Toby Saul, Asset Manager of Canmoor added:

“Since acquiring Westway in 2018, our strategy has been to invest in the existing stock, to attract top occupiers. We have committed more than £12 million to building refurbishment and infrastructure improvements across the park, including £3 million in the refurbishment of D Block.

“Securing Steder Group within three months of practical completion, along with a pre-let to Agility Logistics underlines the success of our strategy, with D Block now fully-let to two best in class logistics operators

“Over the course of 2021, we completed circa 425,000 sq ft in lettings and re-gears, making Westway one of the strongest industrial and distribution assets in Scotland.

“We have now started the next stage of our refurbishment programme at Block J and Unit G1 with further infrastructure improvements and investment at Westway to be announced shortly.”

Westway is a key strategic industrial and distribution location that offers excellent connectivity to the whole of Central Scotland, with Junction 27 of the M8 only 3 minutes drive away. It is located in the heart of the Glasgow Airport Investment area, which is one of the key City Deal projects that will benefit from £39.1m of inward investment over the next 10 years. This will deliver significant infrastructure investment to the area including a new two-lane bridge over the White Cart, directly linking Westway with the investment area and airport, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Westway also benefits from having its own private dock facility on the White Cart Water which accesses the River Clyde. This provides an alternative shipping solution particularly for large products that are unsuitable for transport by road.

Andrew McCracken, Director of JLL said:

“This deal underlines the demand for well-located, top quality logistics space in the Scottish market. Westway is one of the top locations in Scotland and we anticipate further positive demand for space at the park during 2022.”

Canmoor’s joint agents are JLL and Colliers, with the park being managed by Knight Frank.