COLLIDA CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS THIS WORLD ENGINEERING DAY... 

TO CELEBRATE UNESCO’s World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, digital construction company Collida highlights strategic alliances with three major international companies, SWAPP, Epic Games and Target 3D, that are driving the company’s UK growth.

Founded by construction giant Willmott Dixon, Collida aims to harness the very latest digital technology to provide access to a portfolio of in-house platforms that deliver construction projects that meet a variety of sustainable benchmarks including, in the case of new homes, Passivhaus.

Tim Carey, chief product director at Collida, said: “World Engineering Day is a celebration of how international cooperation is essential for how we design and engineer spaces that meet the demands of people in the future.

“Collida’s suite of digital platforms that deliver heightened levels of customisable design, procurement and AI-generated technology is only possible by working with the best companies. This network of international industry connections helps us give our customers and contractors access to the very best technologies from all over the world.”

SWAPP – Design and planning you can rely on, delivered fast.

Partnering with Tel Aviv-based SWAPP, which prides itself on ‘designing buildings with data driven speed’, provides the perfect mix of design, sustainability, and technology to offer an experience at efficiency levels unheard of within the industry.



Collida says that together, they can create multiple options, undertake site and building-code analysis, and tailor the outputs – which include feasibility studies, construction documents and 3D renderings – to the customer’s needs. This can all happen with the click of a mouse – no specialist knowledge or additional software necessary.

Eitan Tsfarti, CEO and co-founder of Swapp, said: “Swapp is excited to partner with Collida. We share a belief that technology can be harnessed to revolutionise how architecture is practiced in modern times. Swapp looks forward to helping Collida leverage AI and data to enable the automation and optimisation of processes across the architectural ecosystem.”

Epic Games – Gaming industry levels of immersion coupled with architectural expertise.

Collida wants to provide an experience that changes the way it communicates the complexities of a construction project – and how its customers view, review, customise, and approve choices.

It says that this can only be achieved through industry leading real-time visualisations coupled with both the flexibility of an underlying engine coding and industry expertise. This is why it has collaborated with the US-based founder of popular game ‘Fortnite’, Epic Games, to use their Unreal Engine real-time 3D technology to create this new experience.

Ken Pimentel, architecture industry manager at Epic Games, said: “Pushing the boundaries of what’s possible is something the Collida team has been eager to do. The idea that we can radically simplify the process of stakeholder and client engagement by delivering high-fidelity experiences to any browser or device pays dividends for everyone involved.”

Target 3D – Research and development enabled through collaboration.

Elsewhere, Collida has been exploring the potential of immersive virtual learning environments to support the industry and workplaces of the future.



Working with Target3D at its Virtual Production Test Stage, Collida employees have taken part in a virtual Collida Living home to test design options at 1:1 scale to demonstrate the smart inner workings of its sustainable designs.



Dan Munslow, immersive producer at Target3D, said: “Target3D is delighted to have worked with Willmott Dixon on the Collida project. At our Virtual Production Test Stage, we have tested multiple workflows with filmmakers using Virtual Production in a traditional sense but this project has pushed the boundaries further. Working with the Collida team and a model at a 1:1 scale we were able to composite engineers and trainers into the build in real time using games engine Virtual Production techniques. This research has led to creating a new approach to construction design presentation and training tools.”

