COMMERCIAL SPACE AVAILABLE AT THE ICONIC RANDALLS OF UXBRIDGE

Two high-profile commercial spaces are available for lease in Uxbridge’s vibrant town centre. As part of the redevelopment of the renowned former Randalls department store by Inland Homes, two brand new premises prominently located within this Grade II listed conversion on the corner of Vine Street, totalling over 8,500 sq ft, are now ready for occupation.

Following the closure of the family-owned department store in 2015, this local art deco landmark sat empty until developer Inland Homes set to breathe life back into building and the town centre itself. Sympathetically transformed, the iconic Vine Street façade has been preserved and many features retained to deliver these two special commercial opportunities right in the heart of Uxbridge.

The commercial space at Randalls forms part of the building’s redevelopment into a prestigious mixed-use development also housing 58 stylish new apartments. It is this close mix of the residential and commercial space that has contributed to the success of the development, where more than 80% of the homes are already sold.

Uxbridge is a thriving retail centre that has benefitted from a £2 million boost from the Mayor of London to help regenerate the town centre over the past few years. The location of Randalls is a big part of its appeal, just a moment from the bustling high street and The Chimes shopping centre, previously known as Intu Uxbridge, which has a wide range of well-known retailers and leisure facilities. Randalls is also conveniently situated close to Uxbridge underground station served by the Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines, with a station on the new Elizabeth Line set to open at nearby West Drayton later this year.

Of the two Class E commercial spaces available to rent at Randalls, the larger is split across the ground floor and first floor offering 7,834 sq ft in total, ideally suited to a restaurant operator. The second space is located solely on the ground floor and measures 932 sq ft.

Des Wicks, Group Land Director from Inland Homes, comments: “Over the past two years we have really seen a move towards people wanting to stay and shop local, something that has benefitted Uxbridge. In this town centre, we’ve already demonstrated that a high-profile, aspirational development such as the transformation of Randalls can bring with it wider regeneration. We are not only giving a new lease of life to the former department store but also encouraging people back to the high street with brand new commercial space. These units would suit businesses such as restaurants or destination retailers who want to put themselves at the heart of a thriving community and play a part in the next phase of the Randalls story.”

For further information on the commercial property opportunities available at Randalls, please contact commercial property advisers at Jaggard Macland LLP, Bill Harrington on 01494 689 602 or Connor Harrington on 01494 689 604

Information about the new homes at Randalls can be found here: www.inlandhomes.co.uk/developments/randalls