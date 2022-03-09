CONSTRUCTING EXCELLENCE MIDLANDS LAUNCHES INFRASTRUCTURE FORUM

ENABLING infrastructure clients to deliver improved outcomes by collaboratively working faster, greener, safer and smarter, Constructing Excellence Midlands has launched its Infrastructure Forum, enhancing the visibility and perspective of infrastructure activities in the region.

The forum aims to assemble businesses from client organisations and supply chains in the Midlands, modernising the methods of industry collaboration and utilising digital tools for knowledge sharing to drive efficiency and improved outcomes.

Andrew Carpenter, chief executive of Constructing Excellence Midlands, who has created the Infrastructure Forum, said: “The forum will present a fantastic opportunity for the Midlands infrastructure community to coordinate responses to key industry challenges and collaborate on projects and programmes, ensuring continued infrastructure advancement that is pre-emptive of the demands and opportunities for the region.

“Infrastructure requires a collective planning approach where visibility of the opportunity to collaborate is essential, whether that’s rail, aviation, utilities, roads or power. An infrastructure forum will provide an opportunity to work smarter with collaborative efficacy and prove how we can provide ‘more for less’, while improving safety and sustainability outcomes.”

Mark Lyddon, Midlands regional infrastructure lead at Turner & Townsend, said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the conception of the Constructing Excellence Midlands Infrastructure Forum. The Midlands boasts leading global pioneering minds in infrastructure development, working on world class projects and programmes. This forum will enable clients and the entire supply chains to utilise the power of their combined expertise and experience.

“Consultation and collaboration through this platform will help us drive improvement in our industry and deliver better outcomes for customers and the environment. With the current volume of infrastructure construction activity and projects planned to take place in the Midlands region, we must create an improved way of working across clients and programmes.”

Alec Gillham, business engagement manager for DIGI-RAIL at the University of Birmingham, said: “DIGI-RAIL is thrilled to have been asked to participate in the newly-established Constructing Excellence Infrastructure Forum. Currently working with some of the UK’s most innovative and technologically advanced rail businesses, we are keen to explore the opportunities that the forum will present for collaboration around the themes of connected transportation and infrastructure.

“As we transition towards the creation of the public body Great British Railways (GBR), we are experiencing levels of investment and technology adoption in UK railways not seen for a generation. It is our firm belief the forum will provide a valuable platform to engage with stakeholders working within advanced transportation and infrastructure sectors to reimagine the UK passenger travel experience for the future.”

If you or your organisation would like to be involved or to find out more, please contact Constructing Excellence Midlands at [email protected].