Contract agreed for new housing as part of major £1.3billion Granton Waterfront regeneration scheme

Scotland’s largest net zero housing development will see 444 new homes built after Councillors in Edinburgh agreed a new £71 million contract.

Part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s major £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront, the Western Villages project will be taken forward by CCG (Scotland) Ltd following a competitive tender process.

On track to begin construction in mid-2022, Western Villages will offer a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom flats with wheelchair accessible homes and a range of tenure options including social, mid-market rent and homes for sale. The masterplan for the area will take account of the sea views and the nearby parkland, and will focus on active travel, electric car charging points, car club spaces and public transport links.

The decision was taken by the Finance and Resources Committee on Thursday (3 March).

The City of Edinburgh Council Depute Leader, Cammy Day, said:

“Particularly on the back of COP26 and our own 2030 Climate Strategy, approving this contract gives us certainty that that we’ll be able to deliver this major aspect of the Council’s £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront regeneration. Housing will be integral in meeting our net zero ambitions by 2030 and Western Villages will be a gold-standard for other new development across the city.

“The wider regeneration project will also create one of Europe’s largest coastal city parks, providing opportunities for residents and visitors to reconnect with the city’s waterfront by offering more areas for leisure and outdoor experiences, civic spaces and sustainable housing.”

Convener for the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work committee, Councillor Kate Campbell, said:

“The decision by Finance and Resources Committee is great news and will help us deliver this development, which will help us accelerate the delivery of affordable homes. Granton’s regeneration is a key part of our commitment to build 20,000 social and affordable homes by 2027.

“The steps we’re taking now to make homes more sustainable will make homes easier and cheaper to heat, which helps us to tackle climate change. But it’s also crucial for tenants, reducing fuel bills at a time where the cost of living crisis is pushing too many people in poverty.”

Partnering with CCG (Scotland) and architect Cooper Cromar in the creation of the new housing, the Council is also adopting CCG’s new Net Zero Home housebuilding standard for this build which will support its ambition of achieving net zero by 2030. This standard brings improved insulation, low carbon heating and renewable technology that will help the Council make big strides in building sustainable housing for its residents.

Over the next 15 years, 3,500 net-zero carbon homes, a low energy heat network, a primary school, health centre, commercial and cultural spaces, sustainable transport provision and a new coastal park are all planned to be delivered in Granton Waterfront alongside progress underway in growing a cultural and arts cluster.