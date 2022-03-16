DEANESTOR AWARDED £3.1M FURNITURE AND FITOUT CONTRACT FOR MAJOR NEW BUILD-TO-RENT NEIGHBOURHOOD IN GLASGOW

Deanestor, one of the UK’s leading furniture and fitout specialists, has been awarded a £3.1m contract by Robertson Group to manufacture and install bespoke kitchens and wardrobes for a new £80m build-to-rent neighbourhood in Glasgow developed by Moda Living.

Holland Park is Deanestor’s first build-to-rent contract in Scotland. It follows its successful delivery of multiple fitout projects for private rental schemes in other parts of the UK, and the company’s long track record of providing furniture solutions for major new developments across Scotland.

Deanestor will provide 433 contemporary kitchens and 599 wardrobe sets for the high-tech studios and apartments in Holland Park. Set around a new public courtyard, the development will provide 433 homes for rent in four buildings up to 22 storeys, creating a vibrant community of around 900 people. The scheme is designed by Haus Collective and delivered by Ryder Architecture.

Deanestor is manufacturing L-shaped and linear kitchens in 18 different configurations for the 1, 2 and 3-bed apartments. These will have a dark grey woodgrain finish for the base cabinets and matt arctic grey wall units with contrasting white quartz worktops and splashbacks.

According to Ramsay McDonald, Managing Director of Deanestor Scotland, “We engaged with Robertson at the early pre-construction planning stages of this project and so were able to develop the furniture solutions to meet Moda Living’s stringent design, cost, quality, and programme requirements. We look forward to starting on site, and to completing the furniture and fitout works by Spring 2023.”

“Holland Park will help to address a significant under-supply of quality homes for rent in Glasgow whilst contributing to the cityscape. Demand for our kitchen and fitted bedroom furniture solutions continues to rise in the fast-growing UK build-to-rent sector. We are delighted to be involved in this exciting new city living scheme for Moda Living in Scotland.”

The kitchen cabinets will have integral formed handles and integrated appliances including extractor fan, ceramic or induction hob, combi or dual fan oven, dishwasher, built-in fridge/freezer or under-counter fridge, microwave, and washer/dryer fitted in a specially designed utility cabinet.

The bespoke, full height fitted wardrobes for Holland Park will have a woodgrain finish and will be installed with mirrors, shelving, and hanging rails.

Deanestor’s sister company, Offsite Solutions, is also working on the Holland Park project, manufacturing bathroom pods in its third contract for Moda Living.

Deanestor provides a complete furniture and fitout service for both bedrooms and kitchens, working on major residential schemes for some of the UK’s leading developers and contractors. Its high specification cabinets are built for longevity and crafted using robust glue and dowel constructions which provide a durable finish for build-to-rent developments. The units are all pre-assembled in the factory for consistently high quality and to reduce work on site.

For further information, visit www.deanestor.co.uk/buildtorent call 01623 420041 or email [email protected] .