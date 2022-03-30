Design Company Takes Its Services to the Next Dimension

A leading North East design company is harnessing cutting edge technology to bring projects to life for clients, using fully immersive virtual reality. Space VR was set up by a group of illustrators who have over the years created computer generated imagery for projects, mainly within the leisure and architectural industry.

But now they are using their experience in creating 3D images not only to offer the opportunity to get inside the actual space they are creating, but to also move into new areas such as health care. Space VR, based at Boldon Colliery, Tyne and Wear, was set up by Jeremy Ramsay, Marc Hardy and Michael Simmons, who also run leading interior design company, Space ID.

The growth in VR and its widespread applications across a whole host of sectors has led to it being set up as a stand-alone company, able to offer clients a unique visual perspective. Jeremy and his team create CG models which are then run through a special computer programme, resulting in an avatar which can be guided through the space.

“The experience is further enhanced with the ability to fully interact with the space, changing materials, switching on lights and even opening doors, all in real time,” he said.

“It means clients can actually get inside the project and get a completely immersive experience. Virtual reality is changing the way the industry works, allowing an immediate understanding and functionality to the built environment – without the need for costly site visits or part constructions.

“We are proud of the fact that we are really leading the way in the use of VR across so many different applications. It’s a very exciting new world and one which means we are constantly growing and improving the level of service we are able to offer our clients.”

Along with working across all areas of the hospitality and construction industry, Space VR has also recently created animations for artificial limbs and replacement joint systems for health care.

“There are so many applications and we are working with the top VR technology research and development in the country so we can confidently say we are one of the first companies to be able to introduce this new technology to our clients,” said Jeremy.

