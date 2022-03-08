Eleanor Ogilvie, from Stockport, joined MCI Developments in 2019 as a Land & Partnerships Manager, and within 3 years has been able to achieve her goal of Head of department at just 27 years old.

The promotion reflects Eleanor’s ambition to identify additional development opportunities, and during her time at MCI Developments has purchased and facilitated land opportunities, resulting in the delivery of over 650 much-needed affordable dwellings across the North West.

Having started her career in the construction industry in 2015, Eleanor has been able to quickly progress in the industry, and as Head of Land & Partnerships, she will be responsible for leading the department to acquire and deliver residential development sites, with an aim of 500 homes per year in the region.

Often stereotyped as an all-male industry, Eleanor’s promotion marks a progressive step forward as the industry is slowly becoming more diverse, particularly in managerial roles.

Eleanor Ogilvie commented: “I’m immensely proud to be leading the Land & Partnerships team here at MCI Developments. I’m looking forward to strengthening the Land Team and continuing the success of delivering much-needed affordable housing across the North West of England.

“I decided I wanted to pursue a career within the construction industry whilst I was at university. I thoroughly enjoyed the regeneration modules, and it sparked an interest in me to learn more about the property and construction industry. For me, being knowledgeable in the industry and being able adapt to new challenges has helped progress my career quickly.”

With an aim to open more doors to women within the construction industry, Eleanor Ogilvie has been a member of Women in Property for five years, and Chair for the organisation in the North West for 2021/2022.

The organisation plays an important role in creating opportunities, expanding knowledge, and advocating for change among women working in the property and construction industry, and during Eleanor’s tenure as Chair, membership grew by 60%.

Eleanor added: “It has been an honour to lead the committee and drive for a better industry. I started my tenure as Chair very much still in lockdown and had to adapt to the circumstances to ensure our members were connected through virtual events. Over the past year the organisation has gone from strength to strength and that’s all down to the hard work and input from our members, committee and sponsors. It has been both highly rewarding and a privilege to be able to support women at all stages of their construction careers.

“My advice to women who are interested in starting their career within the industry would be to be yourself and take up every opportunity as and when they arrive, you never know where it may take you. I’m an advocate that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything.”

Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments, said: “It’s great to see Eleanor take on the position as Head of Land & Partnerships here at MCI Developments. Her achievement is testament to the crucial work she plays within the construction industry and marks an exciting new chapter for the company.

“Eleanor is a true inspiration to other women, and her achievement clearly demonstrates the important role women play in the construction sector. We’re confident that with Eleanor’s proven track record of success, she will play a significant role in our continued growth plans by identifying key areas to build new beginnings and flourishing communities here in the North West.”