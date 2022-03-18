Esh Construction appointed to deliver £3m affordable housing scheme in Sheffield

20 new affordable homes will be constructed on land near to Earl Marshal Recreation Ground.

Esh Construction has been named as construction partner on a £3 million scheme which will bring new affordable homes to Sheffield.

Working on behalf of Great Places Housing Group, one of the fastest growing housing associations in the North of England, Esh will build 20 new properties on a vacant piece of land off Osgathorpe Drive, near to the Earl Marshal Recreation Ground.

Named Fir View Gardens, the two and three-bedroom homes will be available for affordable rent and will include associated parking and landscaping.

Great Places Housing Group selected Esh Construction as the chosen contractor after the scheme was procured through the Innovation Chain North framework. Esh Operations Director, Simon Woodward, said: “We are delighted to secure our first contract award via Innovation Chain North and to be working in partnership with Great Places Housing Group.

“Throughout this scheme we are committed to delivering a raft of initiatives which will provide social and economic benefits within the local area, including school engagement, work placement opportunities, volunteering and community funding.”

The development was given the go ahead by planners in August last year and forms part of the housing association’s plans to develop 11,000 homes by 2030.

Executive Director of Growth at Great Places, Helen Spencer, said “This scheme is within the heart of an existing Great Places community, and its completion will deliver high quality new homes to complement the existing neighbourhood. We are looking forward to working with Esh to deliver these homes and excellent social value outcomes for our community.”

Esh will work in partnership with Poole Dick Associates, Bowker Sadler Architects and Sutcliffe to deliver the scheme which is expected to get underway in March this year.

