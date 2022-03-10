Finkernagel Ross Reconfigured a Belgravia Mews House

International architecture and interiors practice Finkernagel Ross has completely refurbished a Belgravia Mews House to create a modern, elegant, space optimising, family home. Bright and open living spaces enhanced with calm and considered interior design have made for a warm, characterful home, unique to the needs of the homeowners — a family of four who split their time between Asia and London.

The transformation involved completely gutting the interior to maximise space and light within the existing building envelope. Moving the stairway, which now doubles as practical storage, to the middle of the house has created a central timber-clad spine. This acts as a division between the kitchen and dining area and separate living area, maximising available living space while providing for a sociable, airy living space. The compact kitchen has the feel of a much larger home, allowing plenty of space for cooking and storage.

Upstairs, the roof space has been opened up, exposing the trusses to make the rooms feel larger and allowing light in through new roof windows. The childrens’ bedroom has been cleverly designed to achieve maximum floor space for play by creating two loft-style beds at the mezzanine level, and a pull-down bed offers space for visiting guests.

Contemporary finishes and modern and textured materials complete the transformation of the home. Oak joinery has been used throughout, creating a seamless translation from one room to the next, and adding warmth to an otherwise calm interior palette. Care and attention have been paid to details such as bespoke joinery, and the interior of the house now does justice to the promise of the charming front facade. Art has been carefully placed to draw the eye and add interest and thoughtfully selected accessories give a finished look.

The quality of the building fabric has also been improved – a new roof, and insulated render, double glazed windows, and roof lights have brought the home up to modern standards while keeping the house within the character and aesthetic of Belgravia.

Affiliated because of their shared values of exceptional quality and client-centric service, this project was delivered by architects Finkernagel Ross and contractor Danlaw. The duo formed an alliance for the smooth, successful delivery of this design and build project, allowing the homeowner to take advantage of a full range of services. Danlaw, who are also chartered surveyors, managed planning and Grosvenor Estate permission, and delivered a full build service, while Finkernagel Ross provided a full architectural and interior design service.

From the peaceful, calm interiors of the home, the challenges faced in delivering this completely refurbished home now seem far removed from the finished house. Beginning and ending in lockdown, with Brexit somewhere in between, and undertaken for a client on the other side of the world, this project was never going to be straightforward. But the result is a beautiful, considered home, which works perfectly for the unique needs of the homeowner.