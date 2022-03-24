First apartments released for sale at new development near Pittville

Bovis Homes has released the first properties for sale at a new development on the edge of Cheltenham.

The housebuilder, which is part of the Vistry Group, is delivering 50 new two-bedroom apartments at Spectre Hill, off Barley Road near the village of Pittville.

Spectre Hill is part of the wider Starvehall Farm development, where Bovis Homes has already built 137 new homes at its Furlong Rise site.

The two-bedroom apartments will be housed in three separate blocks on the 2.2-acre site close to Cheltenham Racecourse.

Charles Bond, sales manager at Spectre Hill, said: “This exclusive collection of apartments at Spectre Hill will complement the wide range of two to five-bedroom houses that we have already delivered at our neighbouring Furlong Rise development. A fantastic new community has already formed at Starvehall Farm and we’re hoping that Spectre Hill will further add to its vibrancy.

“Some of these beautifully designed modern apartments will feature French doors leading onto a balcony with a stunning view of Cleeve Hill and the surrounding Gloucestershire countryside. The homes have been designed to meet the needs of modern living and will hold particular appeal for first-time buyers looking to live and work in Cheltenham.”

There will be 42 apartments housed in two three-storey buildings, with another eight homes built in a two-storey block.

The development will feature 50 car parking spaces, six electric vehicle charging points, visitor bays and cycle storage units.

Charles said: “The development is ideally situated within a rural setting which is just over a mile from the shops, bars and restaurants of the attractive spa town of Cheltenham.

“The apartments at Spectre Hill will be energy efficient, rating ‘B’ on the energy performance certificate, making them both practical and affordable. As such, we fully expect these first homes to be extremely popular with young first-time buyers, as well as investors looking for property in a desirable location close to the racecourse and town centre.

“Due to the high level of demand we are anticipating, we would encourage anyone who wants to live in this growing neighbourhood on the edge of Cheltenham to register their interest with our sales team as soon as they can.”

Bovis Homes has a history of community building in the area, and in addition to constructing 137 homes at Furlong Rise, is also a continued sponsor of Cheltenham Town FC, most recently extending its sponsorship of the club for the 2021/22 season.

For more information about the apartments at Spectre Hill, visit bovishomes.co.uk.