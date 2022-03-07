First new office development to complete in Leeds in 2022 tops out

CEG welcomed the leader of Leeds City Council and other stakeholders in the city to its flagship Globe Point development today (3/3/22) for a topping out ceremony.

BAM Construction commenced the development in May 2021 on behalf of CEG and is set for full completion this summer.

Simon Sutcliffe, Construction Director for BAM, said: “BAM’s buildings are winning sustainability awards across the UK. Our knowledge and understanding, which spans both buildings and the design and construction process, is being transferred to Globe Point. This flagship city centre building is a BREEAM Excellent development and it is really taking shape.”

Providing next generation workspace for over 400 people, the 37,800 sq ft seven-storey building on Globe Road is striking, with its flat iron design providing spectacular views across the city from the roof terrace gardens.

Responding to occupiers’ expectations and the new ways of working, Globe Point will deliver some of the highest quality workspace in Leeds, along with ground floor break-out space and café kitchen.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This is a really exciting milestone, not only for the Globe Point development, but also for the regeneration of Leeds’s Temple district and the wider South Bank area.

“High-quality projects like Globe Point are a sign of the strength of the Leeds economy as we continue our recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and redouble our efforts to deliver jobs and opportunities for all. It promises to be a worthy and very impressive addition to our city’s skyline.”

Globe Point will be the first new build office to complete in Leeds City Centre this year and is the first of CEG’s developments to complete within the Temple district of the city. CEG is currently managing the transformation of Drapers Yard, on Marshall Street, for Labcorp’s life science centre of excellence. The new headquarter facility will boast a new façade, roof top amenity space with a green, sedum roof and new landscaping and planting.

CEG, alongside Leeds City Council and other stakeholders, is bringing forward further development across the Temple district, with the potential to provide some 4 million sq ft of high quality accommodation with Temple Works at its heart as a cultural centrepiece.

Nick Lee, director at CEG, said: “Globe Point will deliver much needed new workspace within Leeds City Centre. The quality of the building and the approach to people and sustainability led design will set the tone for future developments within Temple. We are really excited about the buzz in Temple and the number of people living and working in the area continues to grow, supporting the fantastic bars, restaurants and other amenities, including our events space partnership with Chow Down.”

Fox Lloyd Jones and Knight Frank are marketing the building on behalf of CEG.

Nick Salkeld from Fox Lloyd Jones said: “We are beyond excited to have this ground-breaking scheme ready to show occupiers and the delivery work to date has already surpassed our expectations as to what a new generation workspace looks and feels like. Throughout the design process we really majored on the detail around the flexibility and quality of the space, making the most of its unique dual aspect with amazing natural light around the entire floorplate. The finished product will raise the bar as to what constitutes the best new office space in the city in a highly sustainable building and at the heart of an area steeped in history and character.”

Eamon Fox, partner and head of office agency at global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “We are on course to deliver next generation workspace, combining great design, strong ESG credentials and new technology. With great interest from existing Leeds businesses, as well as inward investing firms, its clear Globe Point will provide space that will appeal to staff and help to attract skills and talent in today’s competitive environment, as well as meeting a businesses’ sustainability targets.”

Award-winning Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios is the architect for Globe Point. Amanda Whittington, Partner, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios said: “Alongside the wider masterplan, FCBStudios has designed two office buildings at the Temple site to provide 22,727m² of new Grade A office space.

“On the historical east of the site, Globe Point office is an expressive flat iron building that marks the approach from key routes to the city centre. Brickwork panels form a dynamic façade with a contrasting aluminium profiled crown.

“Designed to BREEAM excellent, the internal workspaces allow plenty of natural daylight to provide healthy flexible workspaces and cater for an ever changing office environment. Rooftop terraces on the top floors offer amenity space with commanding views. A co-working/café space on the ground floor has been developed with interior designers Ekho Studio to provide an exciting new destination for the area.”