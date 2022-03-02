Glencar’s specialist projects division continues to flourish with £12M fit out instruction from Ikea.

Biggest win to date for expanding business unit specialising in refurbishment/fit-out and ‘cut and carve’ works.

Glencar, a construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has announced the award of a £12M fit out project instruction from global ready to assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and housewares company Ikea.

The project will see Glencar undertake extensive racking, sprinkler and office fit-out works within Ikea’s giant new 450,000 sq ft distribution centre recently completed located at the former Littlebrook Power Station site on the south bank of the River Thames in London.

The works will also include the construction of a new additional storage unit in the service yard together with the installation of a security gatehouse, vehicle ramps and fencing adaptions.

Talking about the contract award and rapid expansion of this specialist division, Neil Johnstone Commercial Manager Glencar Special Projects Division said: “The new ‘Special Projects’ division was established to service the fit-out and refurbishment needs of Glencar’s existing industrial client base as well as offering the same high level of service to other market sectors.

This approach has proven successful to date, having secured a number of projects in other market sectors and establishing relationships with new clients who have not worked with Glencar previously.

The award of this significant contract from Ikea on their recently completed massive new 450,000 sq ft Dartford regional distribution centre is a significant testament to that as we continue to offer our customers an end-to-end service offering.

We are delighted to be working with Ikea for the first time and supporting the growth of their business across London and the South East”