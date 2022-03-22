Glider Makes Lasting Impression at Futurebuild 2022

Asset lifecycle software specialist Glider has made a lasting impression following its attendance and sponsorship of the Digital Impact stage at this year’s Futurebuild, the leading industry event aimed at inspiring the transformational change needed to propel the industry to net zero.

Held at London’s ExCel Centre from 1st – 3rd March, the three-day exhibition attracted more than 300 exhibitors and 350 speakers and provided the perfect platform for Glider to demonstrate its range of data management software solutions.

Hosting 22 seminars across three days, the Glider-sponsored Digital Impact Stage brought together leading experts in digital technology to provoke fascinating conversations and enable industry professionals to better understand “digital construction” and the purpose it serves.

John Adams, Head of Product for Glider, chaired a seminar entitled Why the future of construction is digital. It explored the positive influence of digital and how, over the past two years, the pandemic has challenged us to embrace digital beyond what we thought was possible.

“We were delighted to sponsor the Digital Impact Stage at Futurebuild 2022 and there was a fantastic line up of speakers ensuring a high level of debate,” commented Nick Hutchinson, Managing Director at Glider. “Futurebuild provided us with the ideal platform with which to showcase, engage and influence with key professionals within the sector and highlight why digital is the driving force behind modern construction.”

At the Glider exhibition stand, team members were able to demonstrate some of their flagship digital solutions including gliderbim® – an intelligent information management platform which supports the whole asset data lifecycle.

“Our exhibition stand at this year’s Futurebuild was also a great success with visitors overwhelmingly positive,” commented Nick Hutchinson. “There was a high level of interaction with our consulting and technical team which gave us the perfect opportunity to meet up with existing clients, as well as discover new customers and contacts.”

Glider will also be hosting a webinar event on the Futurebuild virtual platform from 15:00-16:00 on Thursday 17th March with Jon Adams of Glider chairing a talk entitled: The sustainable actions we need to take to build a better world. It will see speakers from the live event discussing highlights from the show and what is driving healthy buildings and healthy environments. It will also look at sustainable architecture and what we mean by making our cities ‘smart’.