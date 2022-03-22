GMI Construction Group joins The 5% Club

GMI Construction Group’s dedication to developing skills through earn and learn opportunities has earned it membership of the prestigious 5% Club.

The employer-led UK charity, made up of more than 650 members, inspires and educates businesses and organisations to increase the number of apprentices, sponsored students, and graduate trainees with the aim of alleviating poverty through increased employment.

One of the largest independent construction companies in the North of England and the Midlands, GMI Construction Group has long championed apprenticeships and undergraduate work placements as a way of encouraging young people into the industry.

It has developed links with seven universities: Leeds Beckett, Nottingham Trent, Coventry, Birmingham City, Salford, Liverpool John Moores and Sheffield Hallam and employs four undergraduates per year undertaking construction-related degrees. In addition, the company has also forged close ties with Leeds College of Building.

In addition, GMI Construction Group, which employs 213 people, recently recruited three apprentices to bring its cohort to 16.

An example of its ethos and passion for training and development can be found in the £200m train manufacturing plant GMI is currently delivering on behalf of Siemens Mobility in Goole, East Yorkshire.

Here, it has created four apprenticeships, and five university and college work placements, as well as hosting educational visits and workshops for schools, colleges, and universities.

The company, with offices in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and Teesside, believes work placements provide participants with a real insight into working on construction sites.

Construction students from Wirral Met College recently engaged in placements, apprenticeships, job opportunities and site visits to the Wirral Waters regeneration project at Birkenhead, while four Level 3 Construction & the Built Environment students from Leeds College of Building have been involved in the build of a new 604-bed purpose built student accommodation in the city and Thorpe Park in a partnership that will continue to grow.

Lee Powell, CEO of GMI Construction Group, said: “This company is committed to encouraging the next generation into the construction industry, to develop their skills and create clear pathways of progression.

“Earn and learn opportunities are key to developing employees who not only possess the industry knowledge but also have hands-on practical experience. We offer everything from apprenticeships to trainee site manager training, backed up by the necessary mentoring and support that they require to grow in their career.

“This approach also benefits the business as it delivers more effective and motivated employees, while ensuring an inclusive and accessible workplace.”

Gill Cronin, operations director of The 5% Club, said: “I’m delighted to welcome GMI Construction Group as a member. The construction industry is a major employer of apprentices and graduates and it’s excellent to see that it is setting a great example and providing a wealth of opportunities.”