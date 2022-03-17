HelloParks and Erste Bank sign a more than EUR 80 million loan agreement

Budapest – HelloParks has signed a loan agreement worth more than 80 million euros (approximately 30 billion forints) with Erste Bank to finance the construction of its megapark’s first three phases in Maglód. The innovative, people-centred and environmentally friendly industrial and logistics park is being developed in several phases, the next, second building is planned to be handed over in the last quarter of 2022.

Erste Bank will provide a total of EUR 82 million in loans to Futureal Group’s industrial real estate developer, for the realization of the first three phases of HelloParks Maglód, for a period of more than 10 years. The first 46,000 sqm building (MG1) was handed over in January, just shortly after that it has received the Excellent certificate for the Design Stage in BREEAM’s New Construction category. Preparations are underway for the second 45,000 sqm hall, which is scheduled to be handed over by the last quarter of 2022, however, further facilities are already being designed and licensed to enable the company to meet existing and future needs as quickly as possible. The megapark in Maglód will be realized on a 46-hectare area where the company plans to develop more than 200,000 sqm of warehouse and light industrial space.

HelloParks Maglód is located along the ring road M0, near the M4 and M5 motorways and the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, in the fastest-growing industrial zone of the eastern agglomeration of Budapest. The megapark in Maglód is targeting logistics and urban distribution service providers, light industry manufacturers, assembly companies, but it can also serve tenants with special requirements.

The competitive mix of the location and customer-centric solutions is well demonstrated by the fact that several large companies have already decided to partner up with HelloParks, which was founded just one and a half years ago. The first building, handed over in Maglód, is home to companies with an international network, such as the Hungarian-owned Karzol-Trans, which has been dealing with logistics for more than 25 years, FoxPost, who set up a central warehouse here to serve its nationwide parcel sorting machine network, or the Lithuanian based Bútor1, with a distribution centre for 8 countries. The first 46,000 sqm phase is already operating with more than 80% occupancy and negotiations are underway for the remaining free space

“One of the keys to our company’s competitiveness is a comprehensive service package that goes beyond warehousing. The use of environmentally friendly, sustainable and high-quality engineering solutions is becoming a priority not only for us, but also for our tenants, as well as creating a liveable, people-centred and user-friendly environment, which plays an important role in employee retention. That is why we take our clients’ needs into account right from the design stage. The newly signed loan agreement between HelloParks and Erste Bank is another step in the decades-long successful cooperation between one of the largest financial institutions in the Hungarian banking market and the Futureal Group, also a guarantee that with their help we will be able to deliver our plans at the highest level,” emphasized Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.

“Erste Bank’s more than 15 years of cooperation with the Futureal Group has reached another milestone, and we are particularly pleased that the group has chosen Erste Bank to finance its new industrial logistics business. Environmental protection and sustainability are top priorities within Erste Group and the financing of the planned investment with its BREEAM Excellent rating fits perfectly into the bank’s ESG financing strategy. We are proud to be part of the latest chapter in the history of Futureal,” – highlighted György Salamon, Head of Real Estate Financing, Erste Bank Hungary.

The common feature of the completed unit in Maglód, and the planned four modern facilities, each with a floor space of 20-45,000 sqm, is that they will also meet the requirements of the BREEAM sustainability standard through smart solutions for energy efficiency and environmentally friendly operation targeting the highest level, just like the first building. Creating a liveable, people-centred and user-friendly environment that provides long-term value for the partners, is also a key aspect of the development. At the ParkCenter, which will be implemented in accordance with the WELL Standard Mind and Community criteria, short-term offices, HelloCafé, conference rooms with catering services and long-term A-category offices will also be available for the convenience of tenants.