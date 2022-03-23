HENRY BOOT CONSTRUCTION TO DELIVER LANDMARK PARK IN SHEFFIELD CITY CENTRE

Henry Boot Construction has been appointed to deliver Pound’s Park – the landmark new public space in Sheffield City Centre, with work set to get underway this month.

Seen as a key piece of Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City programme, Pound’s Park becomes Henry Boot Construction’s third project within the wider scheme, with the Sheffield-based firm already on site at major residential development Kangaroo Works, and at a second site that features the Elshaw House office development and Cambridge Street Collective – a major food hall and restaurant destination.



Named after Sheffield’s first Chief Fire Officer, Superintendent John Charles Pound, the park will be located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street. It will help integrate a network of open spaces that run from Devonshire Green through to the Peace Gardens.



It will provide an expansive, safe and accessible space that adds distinctive character and an element of escapism to the city’s busy urban environment. By prioritising walking and cycling, active play and relaxation, all within a visually attractive green setting, the park aims to bring The Outdoor City ethos right into the heart of the city centre.



It also provides another world-class space to host outdoor events in the city centre.

Tony Shaw, Managing Director for Henry Boot Construction with Cllr Mazher Iqbal



Tony Shaw, Managing Director for Henry Boot Construction, said:



“We are delighted to be appointed on Pound’s Park and add it to our growing portfolio within the city. Working on a game-changing green space in The Outdoor City feels particularly special to us.



“The concept of city centres, and how we use them today, continues to change rapidly. With more people choosing to live and work in the city centre, we understand the pivotal role that public spaces and green landscaping play in enhancing wellbeing and sustainability.



“As an organisation, we are extremely well placed to help our clients deliver outstanding public realm. Last year we completed the new public square in The Glass Works at Barnsley, which has transformed how residents, workers and visitors use and enjoy the town centre.”



The Pound’s Park contract was procured through the dedicated contractor framework Pagabo. It is expected to take around one year to complete.



As part of Henry Boot Construction’s own commitment to Sheffield, they will aim to deliver social value outputs by utilising a local supply chain wherever possible, site-specific employment and various training initiatives.



In addition to Sheffield, Henry Boot Construction is currently working on several other high-profile projects across Yorkshire, including the Cocoa Works in York.