HOMES FOR SCOTLAND ANNOUNCES 2022 AWARDS SHORTLIST

Home building body Homes for Scotland (HFS) has announced the shortlist for its 2022 awards programme as it plans for a return to the largest annual gathering of its kind where winners will be announced.

With a focus on “going the extra mile” to deliver developments or practices which stand out from the crowd, those companies making the judges’ first cut are:

Development of the Year – large (100+ units) sponsored by Hacking and Paterson Barratt and David Wilson Homes

The Strand, Edinburgh CCG (with South Lanarkshire Council hub South West)

Whitlawburn Regeneration, Glasgow Link Group & McTaggart Construction

Riverside Dalmarnock, Glasgow Places for People

Chapelton, Aberdeenshire Springfield Properties

Bertha Park, Perth Stewart Milne Group

Dunnottar Park, Stonehaven Development of the Year – medium (26-99 units)

sponsored by VELUX CALA Homes (East)

Boroughmuir Phase 2, Edinburgh CCG (with City of Edinburgh Council)

Bingham Avenue, Edinburgh Cruden Homes (East)

Bonnington Mill, Edinburgh Lovell Partnerships

Claish Farm, Stirlingshire Westpoint Homes

One Hyndland Avenue, Glasgow Whiteburn Projects

Caerlee Mill Phase 2, Innerleithen Development of the Year – small (up to 25 units)

sponsored by Openreach Cruden Homes (East)

Muirwood Gardens Phase 1, Kinross Hadden Homes

Glenluie Green, Perthshire Panacea Homes

The Primary, GlasgowRural Renaissance

Darnick Green, Melrose Innovation of the Year (Transition to Net Zero)

sponsored by Shoosmiths Barratt Developments

The Z House Pixel

Online selection systems Stewart Milne Group with Barratt Developments and Forster Group

AIMCH Project Associate Member of the Year

sponsored by Anderson Strathern Winner announced at the HFS Annual Lunch, with no prior shortlist released

With last year seeing an amalgamated 2020/21 shortlist and virtual awards showcase due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, updates to 2022 categories include a focus on the transition to net zero within the Innovation of the Year category – designed to showcase examples of real innovation within the sector as it contributes to a national commitment of net zero emissions by 2045.

In a further change, no prior shortlist has been released for the Associate Member of the Year category, with members of the HFS senior management team asked to nominate candidates within the HFS membership who have gone the extra mile, engaging with the organisation’s work and providing vital support to other members over the course of the year.

Reflecting the programme’s ongoing robust judging process, the independent panel will be undertaking site visits to all those shortlisted in the Development of the Year categories alongside corresponding online interviews to determine who will take one of three headline Home Builder of the Year awards. Those shortlisted under the Innovation of the Year (Transition to Net Zero) category will also be invited to an online interview.

Winners will be revealed at the Homes for Scotland Annual Lunch (sponsored by Burness Paull) at the EICC on Friday 20 May which will be hosted by impressionist and comedian Jon Culshaw. Over 900 senior industry representatives and guests are already confirmed to attend what remains the date in the Scottish home building industry calendar.

Chair of the independent judging panel David Knight, former Managing Director at Avant Homes said:

“I was delighted to be asked to Chair this year’s refreshed judging panel and have been hugely impressed by the demonstrations of “going above and beyond” which have been evident throughout the entries received.

“Whether that be examples of innovation, diversity, sustainability measures or meeting customer needs, HFS members have shown their commitment to delivering high quality places for people to live during what remain difficult circumstances.

“With the judges now set to embark on the site visit and interview stage of the process, I am very much looking forward to seeing these submissions come to life and to the difficult task of deciding upon the winners.”