How CCCL have helped train Contractors and Project Managers in the UK Construction Industry

From Contractors, Project Managers, Clients and Consultants, Ctori are able to provide their expertise and training to a range of companies and sectors seeking to develop their knowledge of the NEC contract or to be introduced to the contract entirely.

“The tailormade course was clear, concise and targeted. The questions from the Morgan Sindall delivery teams, who have varying levels of NEC experience, were well answered and the use of practical examples brought the subject matter to life.” says Paul Dwyer, Commercial Manager at Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, about the recent training course delivered to the Morgan Sindall Infrastructure team for their works on Welsh Water’s Asset Management Plans (AMPs) Framework.

The introductory course to the NEC3 ECC Contract is by far the most popular course, which is offered to clients who are either new to the NEC contract or have had limited experience using it. Both Introductory Courses to the NEC3 and NEC4 Contracts provide delegates with a total of 7 CPD points each per full-day’s training session. These course cover basic principles such as contract strategy for procurement, time, payments, early warnings and compensation events.

Peter Ctori, Commercial Director at CCCL

Peter Ctori, Commercial Director at CCCL says “We have been delivering our reputable NEC Training Courses for over 25 years, which has allowed us to closely assist workforces and managers in some of the most incredible projects across the UK.”

The training courses are usually delivered face-to-face to a group of 6 to 14 delegates during a full day’s training, with 2 coffee breaks and a lunch break in-between. It can also be delivered online and/or broken down into half-day training sessions. All the courses are tailored in detail to fit the project requirements of the client and provide applicable knowledge to all attending delegates.

To browse our CPD and NEC training courses, or to learn about our consultancy services, please visit us at www.ctori.com or contact us at [email protected] for any enquiries.