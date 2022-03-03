Industrial Hire Firm Achieves Carbon Neutral Status

Astley Hire is proud to be one of the first industrial equipment hire companies to achieve carbon-neutral status for December 2020 – November 2021 under PAS 2026 framework.

In 2021 Astley Hire embarked on a 12-month long project to address how they could further minimise the environmental impact of the business. The company has held the ISO 14001 environmental standard for many years but was inspired to make the big push for carbon neutrality by the UK’s target to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The industrial hire firm engaged with consultancy service Charis Ventures Ltd to assist with the project. By working together to form and implement a comprehensive carbon scheme, Astley Hire and Charis Ventures were able to reduce a potential carbon footprint of 142.08 tons down to a residual value of 48.24 tons, which has been offset via the government approved Carbon Footprint scheme.

“We have always been aware of the impact of our business activities on the outside world. I am pleased to have reached this significant milestone of zero-carbon neutrality and be one of the first hire companies in the UK to have achieved this status. Our customers who prioritise their green credentials can benefit greatly from knowing they are hiring equipment from a carbon-neutral provider,” said Astley Hire’s General Manager, Martin Doran.

Being carbon-neutral is the first milestone in a long term effort to reduce the business’ carbon output and the requirement for carbon offset. Astley Hire’s aim for 2022 is to reduce carbon offset by a further 10%, with similar targets for future years.

Over 2022 and beyond, Astley Hire will examine business processes and seek ways to improve key areas such as their vehicle fleet efficiency, fuel for hire equipment, employee commuting, and the digitalisation of processes.

The next stage of Astley Hire’s carbon-neutral journey is to get the PAS 2060 result certified by an external body, with a long term strategy to target every aspect of the business as technology advances and greener solutions become available.