ISG Announces Strategic Investment in ESS

ISG has acquired a majority shareholding in ESS Group – the modern methods of construction (MMC) specialist headquartered in Dublin and Manchester.

The investment underpins ESS Group’s ambitious growth strategy, and further enhances ISG’s leadership role transforming the construction industry through smart innovation and pioneering delivery approaches and methodologies.

Founded in 1989, the ESS Group employs more than 280 staff based in four offices and three manufacturing facilities across the UK and Ireland. The Group, which includes the ESS Modular and Spatial Initiative brands, specialises in delivering MMC solutions for clients in the public sector, healthcare and commercial markets.

The financial strength and backing of the ISG business will enable the independently operating ESS Group to support its ambitious growth plans across the UK and Ireland, with a core focus on generating increasing opportunity across current and target public sector frameworks. The acquisition brings additional MMC capability and expertise to the wider ISG business, while maintaining the firm’s agile and responsive approach to client-led demand for innovative construction solutions.

Paul Tierney, CEO at ESS said: “The ISG investment is a pivotal moment for the ESS Group, giving us a solid financial platform for our continued growth plans. We passionately believe in a better way and have been working for the last 30 years to bring our high-quality offering to clients. We are looking forward to what we are sure will be an exciting time for the industry as we see MMC continue to transform customer outcomes and expectations in the drive towards a net zero future.”

Matt Blowers, CEO of ISG, commented: “Greater integration and collaboration are two ways that our industry can accelerate its performance to meet the growing demand for net zero construction solutions. The ESS Group brings a wealth of expertise, talent and innovation into ISG and enables us to collectively fast-track our journey developing and implementing leading-edge built solutions that are rooted in operational performance and the highest sustainable and ethical outcomes.”