ISG awarded £50m Art Deco office restoration

ISG has been awarded the £50m Northcliffe House refurbishment project to restore the historic Art Deco office to its former glory.

The refurbishment of the 25,119m2 building will see an increase to the building’s net lettable space of 1,150m2 with the extension of two new levels. It will also include the addition of 9,000sq ft worth of green space including the south-facing landscaped roof terraces across levels six and seven.

Upon completion, the refreshed space will provide its occupiers with a modern workplace to a Cat A standard. It will boast scenic lifts overlooking the renovated atrium extension, all within the existing cast steel frame. Whilst providing state of the art amenities internally, cleaning and repairs will also take place to restore the building’s historic Art Deco façade.

The former home to the Daily Mail newspaper is targeting BREEAM Outstanding. The approach has been strongly informed by a Life Cycle Assessment, which considered the savings in embodied carbon by retaining the existing structure compared with demolition and a full, new-build redevelopment of the site.

A key feature of the Grade II listed building is the reconfigured internal atrium, which upon completion will link the reception with the renovated office space and break out areas. However, during renovation works the atrium is home to the 40-metre crane, reducing external disruption and improving efficiencies while guaranteeing the project’s high-quality and consistent delivery.

Scott Knibb, Project Director for Fit Out at ISG, said: “Sitting in the heart of the Fleet Street Business Development District, the refurbishment of Northcliffe House plays a pivotal role in the regeneration of this area. Its development will further attract other businesses to bring the former glory back to what was once recognised globally as the beating heart of the newspaper industry.

“This project has benefited from a truly collaborative approach from across the board to offer this unique and flexible office space of the future to meet the requirements of today’s workforce. Showcasing the best-in-class amenities, features and scenic views both internally, via its atrium lifts, and externally, via its extensive green spaces. The sustainable principles it has followed ensure it is future-proofed, all while maintaining the building’s 1920s charm and heritage.”