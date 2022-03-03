J Tomlinson recognised as top socially responsible company at National Energy Efficiency Awards

J Tomlinson’s compassionate approach has been recognised on a national level after the company was announced Social Responsibility Company of the year at the recent National Energy Efficiency Awards.

The coveted accolade, which marks the company’s fourth national award to date, was presented at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Friday 18 February, with over 650 professionals working in the energy efficiency sector in attendance.

Nine companies were shortlisted for the title, with J Tomlinson announced as the winner following a comprehensive judging process in which all nominees were assessed on the impact they have had within their local communities.

The building, maintenance, energy and refurbishment specialist, was commended for its targeted and far-reaching approach to social responsibility, spanning key areas such as employment, emotional and physical wellbeing, skills-building, decarbonisation, boosting local economies, and promoting affordable warmth.

Some of the comments from the judging panel included:

“[J Tomlinson], through its application process, demonstrated a commitment to deliver a level of responsibility across the business, its customers and environments that it operates. This would appear to be a company that has pride in its position, a considered delivery of social responsibility and measured interactions that support all around the business.”

“A very impressive broad range of support and dedication to education and local employment, charity donations and volunteering whilst also demonstrating care for their own staff and sub-contractors.”

The company also took home third place in the National Renewable Heat Installer and Multi-Measure Project of the Year categories – the latter in recognition of the highly sustainable refurbishment and restoration of Ilkeston’s Toll Bar House building, which is not only forecast to reduce carbon emissions by 13 tonnes per annum, but also to create over 90 jobs in the local area.

Mark Davis, chief executive at J Tomlinson, commented: “On behalf of the entire team at J Tomlinson, we are extremely proud to have been recognised for our commitment to enhancing the lives of the individuals and communities we work with every single day.

“I have always been a very firm believer in the power of excellent partnerships, and I am all-too-aware that the impact we have collectively had would not have been nearly as significant or far-reaching if it was not for the strong relationships we have with our clients – all of which are built upon striving to achieve and exceed shared goals. For this reason, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our clients and our people for playing such a vital role in transforming lives in line with our One Team ethos. This award is for you.”

J Tomlinson has experienced a consistent string of success at previous regional and national energy efficiency awards ceremonies, including winning Renewable Heating Project of the Year following a ground source heat pump project that is saving residents 40% on their heating bills and providing client Bromford with over £570k worth of RHI and ECO funding.

