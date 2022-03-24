K2 Management to advise Baltic offshore wind developer, Sunly

K2 Management, a leading international renewable energy consultancy, will consult on the development of a pipeline of offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea, after signing a framework agreement with Sunly, the independent power producer in the Baltic States and Poland.



K2 Management will undertake pre-development studies and research for Sunly’s offshore wind projects and will advise the offshore developer strategically and tactically in the Baltic Sea, including in the coming auctions.



According to WindEurope, the Baltic Sea could host as much as 93GW of offshore wind by 2050 and while Denmark, Finland, Germany and Sweden have made some inroads, a significant opportunity lies ahead for the Baltic States to enter the offshore market.



“The Baltic States are in an excellent position to deploy offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, but the countries have yet to tap into this significant offshore wind potential. This is about to change, and K2 Management is proud to provide its technical expertise, while leveraging its global offshore wind experience to make that happen,” said Lars K Hammershøj, the Co-founder & Owner of K2 Management.



Priit Lepasepp, the CEO and Co-founder of Sunly commented: “We believe that now is the time to deliver big-scale renewable energy projects that both improves energy security and contributes to the green transition. That is why Sunly’s experienced team is developing offshore wind parks in the Baltic region, and we are happy that K2 Management will be part of this journey.”





