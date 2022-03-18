KEYSTONE LINTELS AWARDED BUILDBASE SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Keystone Lintels, the UK’s leading manufacturer of steel lintels, is delighted to once again be awarded ‘Supplier of the Year’ by Buildbase for 2021 in recognition of its outstanding customer service.

Keystone Lintels has won this coveted award for the second year in a row having won in 2020. With over 142 branches nationwide, Buildbase is now part of the Huws Gray Group and is one of the largest builders merchants in the UK.

In what was a difficult year for trading, the award was especially poignant for Keystone whose core customer promise has held true. Chris Hemmington-Green, Sales Director for Keystone Lintels said: “This award is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by all at Keystone, from Production, Logistics, SOP, Technical, Sales and Finance. For this to be recognised by one of our key customers is a real indication of the relationship and partnership we strive to develop. During what can only be described as difficult and challenging times, the whole team at Keystone have pulled together and delivered exceptional service to all our customers, and shown we remain the leading supplier in the industry. It is this mind-set and commitment that has seen us through the difficult times and ensures we are best placed to maximise the opportunities that are now becoming apparent as we start to move to some sort of normality.”

Raza Naim, Senior Category Manager for Buildbase added: “Keystone Lintels was chosen as the Supplier of the Year for 2021 for the second year running, which has never been achieved before. Keystone does a fantastic job at having touchpoints in all areas of our business, so much so in fact that the Group had far and away the most nominations from our teams. Feedback from sales, finance and procurement was that Keystone just ‘makes it easy’ for us and we have a great relationship with all Keystone Group brands.” Keystone is the largest supplier of steel lintels in the UK and Ireland and carries more stock than any of its rivals. The company also supports merchants with innovative ranges of products which solve problems for the builder and deliver more opportunity, added value and margin for merchants