Klober Invests in Sales Team Ahead of Busy 2022 for UK Roofing

With 92% of UK homeowners planning home renovation projects in 2022, Klober has invested in its sales team to support merchants and installers in 2022 and beyond.

The appointments follow reports that 30% of roofing contractors saw their workloads grow in the last quarter of 2021, according to the NFRC’s State of the Roofing Industry Survey. And this isn’t set to slow, with 43% of roofers anticipating an increase in workload.

Hannah Watts joins Klober as an Area Account Manager after discovering her passion for construction as a Field Sales Executive. She will be responsible for the home counties, including Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Warwickshire.

“As a market leader in roofing components and accessories, the Klober brand is well respected and renowned for offering quality. I knew this role would bring new challenges and felt that Klober would provide a supportive environment in which to thrive,” said Hannah. “My role as an Area Account Manager will involve operating as a key point of contact for customers and I’m most looking forward to getting under the skin of their businesses to understand their specific requirements and identify opportunities for growth.”

Also joining Klober as an Area Account Manager is Joey Hall who will be responsible for East Anglia.

“When the opportunity arose to join Klober in this role, it was one I was thrilled to take, particularly as I’ve always been interested in pursuing a position like this,” he explained. “In my first 12 months, I hope to build strong relationships with merchants and work in collaboration to help meet their business goals. I am particularly looking forward to travelling and gaining thorough knowledge of my area.”

Commenting on the new appointments, Chris Nicholls, Commercial Director at Klober said: “We take pride in our people as this means our network of merchants and contractors can be confident that they are in good hands. That’s why I’m extremely pleased to have Hannah and Joey on board and excited to see what they achieve.”

