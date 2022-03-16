Knight Architects’ active mobility bridge granted planning permission for Cambridgeshire development

Knight Architects’ design for a new bridge has been granted planning permission as part of Urban&Civic’s extraordinary vision for Waterbeach Barracks in Cambridgeshire.

The transport infrastructure throughout the 716-acre site will embody the wider development’s well-connected, sustainable and landscape-led design approach, with Knight Architects’ unique bridge across the A10 supporting active mobility along the Mere Way cycleway for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians.

The new bridge will provide a distinctive architectural landmark for the development. The simple, elegant form reaches down to ground level at the entrance to the Barracks in a graceful sweep. The structure is instantly recognisable from the A10, the main road which runs parallel to the western edge of the development. It connects seamlessly with the active mobility routes either side of the bridge which represent a multi-million pound investment to upgrade a historic Right of Way into a new active mobility connection to one of Cambridge’s largest employment centres – the Cambridge Science Park. The form of the bridge pays homage to both the aviation history at Waterbeach and the natural landscape in the area, while the contrasting use of white and dark grey in the sculpted edge beams and deck / parapet sections respectively help to accentuate the bridge’s silhouette.

The bridge sits modestly in the low fen-edge landscape, minimising impacts on the environment and has been arranged to respect the ancient Roman drainage and canal system of Car Dyke and Old Tillage, which run parallel to the A10. The approaches to the bridge are designed as gently sloped and vegetated embankments, blending the structure with the immediate landscape and providing users with an accessible, comfortable and enjoyable experience as they cross the bridge.

Knight Architects Associate and project architect, Laura Langridge comments:

“Our contextual and place-making design will form a fitting and recognisable entrance to the new Waterbeach development whilst supporting the sustainable aims of improving active mobility for this exciting neighbourhood and the wider community. We are excited to see it progress to installation next Spring.’’

Caroline Foster, Project Director for Waterbeach at Urban&Civic, added:

“The new A10 bridge highlights our vision, commitment to and investment in sustainable transport. Not only will it provide a robust connection for the new cycle connection to the Science Park for future commuters, but it will also support connections between Waterbeach and Landbeach to help local people access the new services and amenities coming forward within the development in a sustainable way. We’re delighted to have secured planning for this elegant structure and excited about making sure its delivery is a key part of the sustainable delivery of the new community.”