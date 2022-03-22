Landsec submits plans for the O2 Masterplan site to Camden council

Landsec has submitted a major planning application for the O2 Centre Masterplan Site as it looks to grow its mixed-use urban neighborhood portfolio.

The proposal, which was submitted to the London Borough of Camden, will see the site transform into a landscape led development that will connect the communities of Finchley Road and West End Lane. Landsec has been working with the local community and the London Borough of Camden to develop the new masterplan.

The site will deliver 1,800 new homes, 35% of which will be affordable, and will provide a variety of amenities and leisure facilities, including a town square with a variety of shops, restaurants, supermarket, gym, and cinema.

As a new green space, the entire site will have improved pedestrian links and half of the 14-acre space will be dedicated to public and green spaces that will be open and accessible for all. This includes a new community green, linear park and a community garden, where people can visit, exercise and socialise in.

The development is aligned with Landsec’s focus on developing and investing in mixed-use urban neighbourhoods, a key pillar of its growth strategy.

David Heaford, Managing Director – Development at Landsec: “We are delighted to submit our final proposal for the O2 Centre after receiving valuable input from the local community. At Landsec, we believe in the power of building communities, workforces and improving lives. The O2 Masterplan Site represents our vision of creating a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy, shaped by local identity and designed to serve the needs of all in the community whilst providing access to open green space.

More broadly, we remain excited by the huge growth potential of these urban opportunities and believe regeneration is key in offering sustainable urban neighbourhoods right across the UK.”