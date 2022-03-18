Largest trade association for the scaffolding and access sector announces new partnership with TradePoint.

The Scaffolding Association is delighted to announce its partnership with TradePoint. From this week, members of the association are eligible for free TradePoint membership with the highest level of discount and with no minimum spend.

Members of the scheme will benefit from all TradePoint services and savings inside B&Q’s 300+ stores or online.

The partnership will allow Scaffolding Association members to benefit from 10% off almost all products and with a choice of collect from store or delivery to site.

Commenting on the new partnership, Helena Blundell, National Customer Account Partner, TradePoint said: “We are delighted to partner with the Scaffolding Association and look forward to the members fully benefiting from the discount in-store and online”.

Stacey Underhill, Head of External Affairs at the Scaffolding Association, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with such an established and familiar brand. The discount offered to our members will be of significant value in the current economic climate”.

The partnership with TradePoint is the latest benefit to be offered by the association to its almost 600 members.

Members can register for TradePoint membership here: Register for your TradePoint Card (zohopublic.com)