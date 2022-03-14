LEADING CONSTRUCTION FIRM OPENS APPLICATIONS TO ITS SUCCESSFUL APPRENTICESHIP SCHEME

A leading contractor and developer in the East of England is once again inviting applications to its construction apprenticeship for the 18th time in its history.

Anderson has been at the forefront of training and developing construction talent for almost 35 years and will relaunch its Groundwork Apprenticeship Scheme for 2022 seeking 10 new recruits aged 16 and over for a two-year Level 2 Diploma in Construction Operations.

News of the continuation of the scheme comes after the success of last year’s intake, which the firm said was crucial to help bring new blood into the industry.

It came at a time when apprenticeship schemes were on the decline nationally due to the pandemic and the construction industry was facing a stark skills gap.

Six out of 10 employers stopped all new apprenticeships when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Anderson has been determined to ensure the shortfall in new talent is filled as quickly as possible.

Steve Hammond, Training Manager at Anderson, said: “The construction industry continues to face a skills gap, so it remains vitally important to highlight the benefits of a construction-based career to young people and for Anderson to continue its long-standing record of recruiting talented new apprentices.

“It was a delight to be able to welcome a brand-new intake last year as the industry continued to be impacted by the pandemic and we are very much looking forward to receiving fresh applications for the 2022 cohort.

“A career with Anderson is a fantastic opportunity to undertake practical and theory-based training, leading to a secure role with job satisfaction and the opportunity for career progression through the company.”

Apprentices are given hands-on training on sites across the East and South of England, learning from professionals with decades of experience in the industry as well as recently qualified apprentices who understand the demands of the two-year course and can help mentor the new recruits.

Riley Giles

Riley Giles was the youngest of the apprentices that joined Anderson at the end of September, and he is now working with Anderson on the Hopkins Homes site at River Reach, Mistley.

He said: “I love every minute of it. The lads on site have been great.

“I was worried about getting up early every day but actually I can’t wait to get started – I even get up early on weekends now so I don’t waste the day.”

Riley has ambitions to work his way up within the company to become a Site Manager.

“I like the idea of progressing with Anderson – it’s a really great company,” he said. “But I have to admit I also I have my sights set on wearing one of those red hats one day!”

The Anderson apprentice selection course starts in August 2022 for four weeks, with the successful candidates being accepted on to the full apprenticeship in September. The apprenticeship consists of practical and theory-based training sessions learning a variety of groundwork subjects. The closing date for application is May 15 and CVs should be sent to [email protected]