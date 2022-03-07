Living Space’s Flagship £12m Malvern Oaks Development Reaches Completion

All 51 homes at Living Space’s flagship Malvern Oaks development in Herefordshire are now completed and occupied. The six-acre scheme features 32 homes delivered to housing provider Stonewater for affordable rent and shared ownership, together with 19 open market properties.

Located off Pixiefields in the traditional village of Cradley, the £12m scheme benefits from enviable views of the Malvern Hills. Supported by Homes England funding, the development comprises two, three and four-bedroom high-quality family homes and bungalows. The focal point for the expansive scheme is a large area of Public Open Space with a fully equipped children’s play area. To complement the open space, Stonewater and Living Space commissioned a local artist to create hand-carved wooden pixie stools to feature as public artworks.

The development opened to the public in Autumn 2020 and all of the homes for sale were matched with buyers well ahead of the build schedule.

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space said: “Malvern Oaks is a shining example of how well mixed-tenure development can work. The proportion of the 51 homes which were purpose-designed for affordable rent, shared ownership and private sale is very equal. There has been very little new development in this traditional rural area of Herefordshire and so demand for each type of housing has been extremely high. From the outset, we worked alongside Stonewater to ensure this partnership scheme raised the bar in terms of quality – both for the newly built homes themselves and the landscaping and communal open space.

“We have really enjoyed seeing the new residents move into their homes and are delighted to be able to mark the completion of this flagship development. We are now looking forward to several new partnership projects with Stonewater, which will have a strong eco focus.”

Matt Crucefix, Director of Development (West and South) at Stonewater said: “We’re pleased that we were able to work in partnership with Living Space and to provide over and beyond the number of affordable homes required at this flagship development.

“We’re committed to giving everyone the opportunity to live in a home that they are proud of and we recognise that this is especially challenging in rural areas where wages are low, but property prices – in villages such as Cradley – are high. Whilst Covid-19 created some delays for this project, it’s great to hand over these high-quality affordable homes in this scenic part of Herefordshire to the people who need them most.”