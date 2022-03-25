Developing eco-friendly equipment alternatives for the construction and plant hire sectors has paid off in spades for innovative Sales & Rehire company MHM Group, as it achieved a record number of enquiries at the Executive Hire Show.

MHM Eco, part of the MHM Group, made its first-ever appearance at the Executive Hire Show after its launch in January 2022. Its eco range offers low emission and innovative products that emit zero or reduced carbon and can be powered by renewable fuel sources.

After a two-year break, the Executive Hire Show returned in early February at the Coventry Building Society Arena. A total of 2,751 visitors from the hire sector attended the event, looking to expand their fleets with new products and discover the latest innovations and launches from the diverse range of exhibitors at the show.

One of the many products MHM exhibited at the show was the solar hybrid gen MGTP 20 SHG-5 – a 20 kVA combined solar, battery and diesel generator with a user-friendly, complete automatic self-charging hybrid system.

In addition, MHM launched two new products in Coventry including the Ultra-Silent Event Ready range and the Pressure Washer Water Bowser which were showcased before their official launch in Spring 2022.

MHM Group Managing Director Matt Llewellyn said: “The Executive Hire Show was a rewarding experience for the MHM Group. It was great to be back and interacting with people following the postponement of the show in 2021.

“We were able to showcase our Eco brand and demonstrate MHM’s commitment to pushing the hire industry to become greener, as well as look to alternative methods of energy to power plant equipment across the UK. We have and will continue to increase our sustainable hire fleet and promote products that improve energy efficiency and lower emissions as part of a drive towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. Which are available to purchase or rehire from MHM Group”

Matt added: “We were thrilled to sponsor the ‘Innovation Trail: ECO Live’ stage which was presented by construction industry specialist Peter Haddock. The stage explored new power options and introduced technologies that improved safety, security and productivity in the workplace.

Boasting a unique design working with zero CO2 emissions, noise levels and fuel consumption, MHM’s Street-Lite model also featured at the Innovation Trail and continues to be a popular choice among clients. “We are delighted with the success of the show and the number of enquiries we had from the event. The whole MHM Group team have done themselves proud from start to finish, set up to breakdown.”

