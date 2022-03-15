NE & C Windows & Doors secures exclusive access to Reynaers’ fire safety products

NE & C Windows & Doors has secured exclusive access to state-of-the-art products and training after joining Reynaers Aluminium Ltd’s Fire Safety Partners Scheme.

The Tyne and Wear based company joins a select group of members to qualify for the initiative which was launched in conjunction with Certifire and FIRAS.



The scheme requires fabricators and installers to achieve stringent first safety standards, which then allows access to the Reynaers’ range of market leading fire-resistant aluminium windows, doors, and curtain walling. This, in turn, offers assurance to customers and building occupants that fire safety requirements in product performance and installation have been met.



Members also benefit from access to Reynaers’ unrivalled supply chain and training in specific fire safety products at the company’s head office in Belgium.



To apply, fabricators and installers must prove they are accredited by independent fire safety bodies Certifire or FIRAS, respectively, have been trading for at least a year, and demonstrate a history of supplying fire safety products.

John McComb, Technical Director at Reynaers, said: “We are delighted to welcome NE & C Windows & Doors Ltd to the Fire Safe Partners Scheme which enables the company to offer a high level of fire safety assurance and choice to its customers.



“Glazing is a crucial consideration for fire safety in modern buildings and one that is just as important as the aesthetics of the system installed. Through our scheme, we also ensure that our partners are equipped with the right training to successfully fabricate and install our products.

“Partnering with Certifire and FIRAS means that our Fire Safety Partners Scheme is of the highest integrity.”

Ed Ramshaw, Managing Director at NE & C Windows & Doors Ltd, added: “Achieving this certification was a great accolade and a major part of our vision for the future. Reynaers’ comprehensive range of fire safe products will be an excellent addition to our already abundant offering while the diversification will enable us to reach new markets with a quality of product that logically sits alongside our other high specification products and suppliers.



“We have been manufacturing aluminium bi folds, windows, curtain walling, and commercial systems for the past 10 years, so the next stage for us was to bring on board a cutting-edge collection of fire-resistant products including smoke vents. I found that Reynaers’ ethos very much reflected our outlook in business, so the scheme seemed a great fit for both parties. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”

As the certification for fabricators, Certifire assures performance, quality, reliability, and traceability of products and systems, while FIRAS endorses the competency of installers to fit and maintain systems to the required safety standards.

Fabricators and installers who want to learn more about Reynaers’ Fire Safe Partners Scheme or who would like to register their interest in becoming a partner should visit: https://www.reynaers.co.uk/en-UK/reynaers-fire-safe-partners-scheme