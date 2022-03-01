New housing development will significantly boost local community

A VILLAGE on the outskirts of Lancaster is set to significantly benefit from a new housing development currently under construction.

Homebuilder Russell Armer Homes has started building work on 65 two to four bedroom homes, as well as one bedroom apartments, at its Bowland Fold development in the village of Halton, near Lancaster.

As part of the development, 13 affordable homes will be created for people with links to the local area and a significant sum of money will be granted to Lancaster City Council and ring fenced for the local community through the Government’s New Homes Bonus Scheme.

In addition, 1.67 hectares of public open green space – which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the overall development area – will be created and will include a children’s play area. And there will be significant tree planting and a biodiversity scheme implemented.

Improvements will be made to the existing watercourse running through the site to provide one central, biodiverse ‘blue-green’ corridor to help manage and hold back surface water from existing homes.

Nicky Gordon, the Managing Director of Russell Armer Homes, said: “As with every development, we closely consider what benefits we can provide to the local community and we are very passionate about improving the lives of local people.

“We listened to what residents would like as part of the Bowland Fold development, and we’re proud to be providing so many key amenities and facilities to boost the local area.

“The development comes at an exciting time for Russell Armer Homes and its sister company Genesis Homes as we start construction on more than 300 homes over three sites, and we’re looking forward to creating a great community in the county of Lancashire with this latest development.”

The Bowland Fold development, located just off High Road, offers a broad mix of high quality homes which will suit a wide range of residential requirements but predominantly families through the provision of three and four bedroom houses.

A total of two one-bed flats and 12 two bedroom homes will also be constructed to cater for all needs.

The proposed play area is aimed at children under the age of 12 and constitutes part of the development’s green space.

In addition to the Bowland Fold development at Halton, Russell Armer Homes is currently building 157 homes as part of its Meadow Rigg development at Burneside Road, in Kendal, Cumbria.