New St. Modwen projects to deliver over 1,100 homes in England

St. Modwen Homes announces £85m+ of investment across five sites

St. Modwen Homes, one of the UK’s leading developers of new communities and high-quality homes, today announces five projects which will deliver over 1,100 new homes across England. The new sites will be situated in Lancashire, Kent, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and London and will total over £85m of investment from St. Modwen Homes.

The new developments include 28.6 acres of land in Ditton Edge, Kent, which has permission for 300 homes, as well as 116 homes in Coalville, Leicestershire. In West London, St. Modwen’s joint venture with Vinci has secured permission for 267 units in Uxbridge on the former RAF Uxbridge site while a further 300 homes will be delivered in Newark, Nottinghamshire. An additional 128 homes are due to exchange in Chorley, Lancashire.

The announcement follows news this week that St. Modwen Homes plans to double in size over the next five years. St. Modwen Homes built almost 1200 new homes in 2021 and has been recognised as a five-star housebuilder with a Home Builder Federation customer satisfaction rating of over 90%. In September 2021, St. Modwen was named by Homes England as a preferred partner in its new Delivery Partner dynamic purchasing scheme.

Dave Smith, Managing Director, St. Modwen Homes, said: “There is an urgent need for new homes in the UK, but the homes that are delivered need to be high quality, and communities must be created in the right places. St. Modwen has a proud record of delivering homes of the highest standard and thriving communities for people to live. Today’s announcement expands our footprint into new areas across the UK and builds on our continued, sustainable growth.”