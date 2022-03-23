NHBC Welcoming Roger Bullivant to NHBC Accepts

NHBC, the leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes in the UK, has announced that Roger Bullivant’s RBeam precast concrete foundation system has been officially welcomed to NHBC Accepts.

NHBC Accepts is an all-inclusive, end-to-end service that helps to build confidence in innovative construction and enable innovative products to be fast-tracked for NHBC warranty. As part of the new service, detailed and robust technical reviews of design, manufacture and construction results in provision of a certified usage licence for a bespoke NHBC Accepts logo and website listing.

The RBeam is a factory produced reinforced precast concrete foundation system for low-rise developments. The system is used with a range of piled foundation techniques catering for many different soil types and ground conditions including clay heave situations.

“Following a thorough approval process we are delighted to welcome Roger Bullivant Limited to NHBC Accepts,” said NHBC’s Innovation Manager, Richard Lankshear. “An NHBC Accepts certificate is a way of demonstrating that innovative products or systems have already been reviewed thus reducing the risk of delays on site. NHBC Accepts will play a critical role in ensuring developers, manufacturers, lenders and consumers have faith and confidence in the quality of new homes built with innovative forms of construction.”

Richard Taylor, Bullivant’s Foundation Systems Director, added: “This approval brings customer confidence and improved productivity on site. We also recognise it as an important achievement in the progression of offsite manufacture in the residential market.”

Bullivant’s Foundation Systems Technical Manager Nigel Rake said: “Roger Bullivant Limited has been designing, manufacturing, and installing precast foundations for many years. The RBeam system is a category 3 pre-manufactured component under the government’s MMC definition framework and we are very pleased that this has been given a seal of approval for NHBC Accepts. This will provide further assurance in our RBeam system to all our customers and the wider industry.”