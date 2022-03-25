Peter Sharpe Rejoins Bouygues for Pentre Awel Project

Peter Sharpe has joined Bouygues UK as Project Director, starting work on Zone One of the innovative Pentre Awel development in Llanelli.

Peter joins Bouygues UK from Laing O’Rourke and Balfour Beatty where he held Senior Project Leader positions. His new appointment sees him returning to Bouygues UK, following his role as Project Director for Pembrokeshire Learning College in 2016.

“These are exciting times returning to Bouygues UK as Project Director to deliver the prestigious Pentre Awel Wellbeing and Life Sciences Village at Machynys,” said Peter of his appointment.

“The multi-disciplined project provides the environment to share my skills with the project team and stakeholders, as well as interact with the local community, identifying opportunities to deliver community benefits from this great project. I’m looking forward to working with the Senior Leadership team to further grow and develop Bouygues UK’s aspirations in this region.”

He is now leading the build of the prestigious £87 million Pentre Awel development which will bring together life science and business innovation, community healthcare and modern leisure facilities at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline.

Pentre Awel is the largest regeneration project in south West Wales. It aims to create around 1,800 jobs over 15 years, boosting the local economy by more than £450 million. The project is being delivered by Carmarthenshire County Council, in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board, Universities and Colleges.

Bouygues UK’s construction of the development will include business and innovation, integrated care and physical rehabilitation facilities, a well-being skills centre, and a new state-of-the-art leisure centre, along with landscaped outdoor public spaces for walking and cycling.

“It is great to welcome Peter back to the Bouygues UK fold, and it is particularly gratifying to have a Project Director of his experience and calibre on a project such as Pentre Awel. This is such an exciting project for us, as well as for the client Carmarthenshire Council, and we are really looking forward to starting this amazing build, with Peter at the helm,” added John Boughton, Bouygues UK Managing Director in Wales.

Bouygues UK is holding a Meet the Buyer event at Parc y Scarlets on 30th March, where local sub-contractors are invited to come along and discuss the opportunities available on the build of Pentre Awel Zone One.

