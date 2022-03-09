Quintain kicks off 30th anniversary year by breaking ground on next major phase of Wembley Park and prepares to award its biggest construction contract to date

Once complete the North East Lands neighbourhood will provide over 2,000 homes in addition to the 4,780 already complete across Wembley Park.

Planning permission has been secured for the first phase of this district, which will provide 769 new homes, 201 of which will be affordable within a range of tenures including Shared Ownership, Affordable Rent and Discount Market Rent.

Union Park, Wembley’s first new park in 150 years, will be a major part of this new development, providing seven acres of new green space for the community 3.5 of which are already complete.

The construction contract for the first two plots will be the largest ever awarded in Quintain’s 30-year history – approximately £220 million.

Quintain has recently announced it has broken ground on the next major phase of the 85-acre neighbourhood being created at Wembley Park. Named North East Lands, this 12-acre site will deliver over 2,000 new homes with 769 to be built in its first phase. The first two developments at North East Lands comprise of two buildings with blocks ranging from 10 to 27 storeys, centred around communal gardens, a public park and each block includes a roof terrace. North East Lands will provide almost a quarter of the 8,500 homes within Quintain’s Wembley Park overall masterplan and has been designed with high levels of sustainability in both construction and operation, in line with Quintain’s sustainability priorities.

The majority of the new Haworth Tompkins’ designed homes in this first phase will be for rent and managed by the award-winning Quintain Living team that already operates over 3,250 homes across Wembley Park within nine diverse Build-to-Rent communities.

North East Lands will feature furnished apartments with best-in-class interior design and the lifestyle amenities that Quintain Living is famous for. The buildings will be designed and operated to recognised industry sustainability standards such as the WELL Building Standard.

James Saunders, Chief Executive of Quintain said:

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, it is fantastic to start work on this new significant phase of Wembley Park, a neighbourhood that we are extraordinarily proud to say is one of the most exciting new districts in London. Over the last 20 years, Quintain has built Wembley Park from the ground up and North East Lands will not only add to our flourishing Build-to-Rent portfolio, it will also bring a new seven-acre park and a home for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, who are relocating to this area. Union Park will open up new green space for all the residents of Brent and we are very proud to be able to deliver what will be the first new park in the area for 150 years.”

All the buildings in North Eastern Lands have been designed around the new seven-acre Union Park, with local retail in mind, including new space for a community hall, corner shop and café on the park creating a relaxed place to live, work and visit. The first three acres are complete and open for the community to enjoy.

Demolition and enabling works started in January 2022 and are being undertaken by John Sisk & Son, they mark the closure of the last of the surface carparks that historically surrounded the National Stadium. These historic car parks have been replaced by state-of-the -art car and coach facilities, delivered in 2020 and 2021. In addition, the development will embrace Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) helping to dramatically reduce vehicle and labour movements as well as improving the on site environment.

To deliver North Eastern Lands, Quintain are in advanced discussions with John Sisk & Son over the largest construction contract ever to be awarded at Wembley Park at approximately £220m. Sisk have been a key delivery partner for Quintain for 17 years working on residential developments, the Hilton hotel and the refurbishment of the Grade 2 listed, OVO Arena Wembley.