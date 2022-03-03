Roann Limited, the Wakefield-based granite and quartz worktop supplier, celebrates over a decade working in partnership with global-leading architectural surface brand, Cosentino.

Cosentino produces and distributes high value, innovative surfaces, including Silestone, the hybrid surface made from premium natural minerals and recycled materials. Manufactured exclusively with HybriQ technology, it’s a more sustainable approach to architectural surfaces.

“We’ve been working with Roann Limited for over 10 years now and we’re thrilled with our working relationship. It is a great, commercially-focused business to work alongside of and every project we work on together is smooth-running and successful. We look forward to increasing our portfolio together over the coming years,” commented Claire Eagling, Senior Commercial Project Sales Manager at Cosentino.

Roann Limited and Cosentino have collaborated to provide kitchen worktops to hundreds of projects across the UK, including the £130 million project, New Victoria apartments in Manchester, delivered by Muse Developments.

“It’s great working so closely with the team at Cosentino. We have an established professional relationship, and our business objectives and values align closely, which means we have delivered and continue to deliver great results across our projects. I look forward to continuing our work together,” said Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited.

With further large-scale projects already in the pipeline up until 2024, the professional partnership continues to grow in scale and profits. This comes shortly after Roann Limited reported record revenue last year, with a 40% increase in sales in just 18 months.

Established in 1990, Roann Limited specialises in manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops within the house building, property development and construction sectors. With more than 30 years’ experience, Roann Limited is dedicated to procuring stone worktops that help developers significantly reduce costs on their projects by selling direct to them.