SAVILLS BOOSTS BUILDING & PROJECT CONSULTANCY TEAM WITH NEW TDD DIRECTOR

Savills has expanded its building & project consultancy team with the appointment of Andrew Hezelgrave who joins as a director at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in London.

Andrew has more than 15 years’ experience in the commercial property sector as a building surveyor specialising in technical due diligence (TDD). He joins Savills from Black Cat Building Consultancy where he worked across all sectors, looking at both single asset and large portfolio instructions for clients including Investcorp and Brydell Partners in both the UK and Europe. Prior to this he also held positions at Paragon Building Consultancy and Lambert Smith Hampton.

At Savills Andrew will join the technical due diligence team, working on major instructions offering tailored, commercial advice on transactions for clients across all asset classes.

Andrew Hezelgrave, director in the building & project consultancy team, comments: “This is an exciting time to join the Savills TDD team, especially as we continue to see a number of considerable transactions take place across the UK investment market. One area of focus will be the industrial & logistics sector, which continues to break records when it comes to investment volumes. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business in order to provide top quality advice to clients.”

Steve Page, building & project consultancy director and head of the Savills TDD team, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome Andrew to Savills. His experience and expertise will undoubtedly help to further strengthen our capability and ensure we can continue to offer a best in class service to our clients.”