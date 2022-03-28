SES Engineering Services to deliver £84 million project at University of Glasgow

Leading engineering specialist, SES Engineering Services (SES), has announced its appointment to deliver an £84 million new development at the University of Glasgow.

The Adam Smith Business School and Postgraduate Teaching Hub is the fourth major development to commence as part of the University’s Campus Development Plan.

Appointed by Multiplex following a competitive tender, this latest project enables SES to draw on its recent experience gained on the University of Glasgow’s James McCune Smith Learning Hub which completed in early 2021 and was the first building to be delivered as part of the masterplan.

Working again with main contractor and Programme Delivery Partner, Multiplex, SES will be providing a full MEP service, adopting the same strategy utilised when working on the Learning Hub including the production of a full BIM Level 2 model, which will essentially simplify building maintenance in the future.

Once operational, the six-storey building, which has a gross internal floor area of 11,600m2, will provide specialised teaching, research and collaboration space for the University’s postgraduate taught student community, whilst delivering state-of-the-art premises for the world-leading business school.