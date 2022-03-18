Shrewsbury’s £800 million Regeneration Plans – ‘Reshaping the Riverside’

Shropshire Council has unveiled proposals for a huge re-shaping of the Riverside area of Shrewsbury, in what would be one of the county’s biggest ever development projects.

This is a major opportunity to transform Shrewsbury’s town centre for generations, creating a truly 21st century destination and experience, taking the town to the water to create a stunning riverside attraction. This is the future of Shrewsbury that respects its past, reconnects it to the River Severn, transforming how we work, how we spend our leisure time and what the town has to offer.

The river has always been central to Shrewsbury, and this now brings that full circle to create a new focal point and a fresh addition to a historic town centre, in tune with the fast-changing world around us, opening up to one of Shrewsbury’s greatest assets – the Severn. This is a game-changing mixed-use development combining new leisure attractions, vibrant hospitality and public space, a new quayside and hotels to support the town’s existing retail while bringing new workspace that can attract high quality jobs into the town.

A place where you arrive by a brand-new eco-friendly bus, on your bicycle or somewhere you can park – and charge – your electric vehicle. A place you can work in a zero-carbon office and enjoy a vibrant mix of shops, restaurants and bars – all next to the new quayside fronting on the River Severn.

A development that will create almost 2,000 jobs, see a modern, friendly multi agency hub and offices open with 500 spaces for workers, allowing the public to access what they need where and when they need it. Somewhere with a brand-new bus station, a high-quality transport hub kitted out for modern vehicles with more charge points, better lighting and bigger spaces.

A destination that will see 270 new homes built, offering the chance to live, work and relax in the middle of a green, modern town centre.

This transformation should help Shrewsbury attract 750,000 new visits a year and substantially increase investment and footfall for the benefit of existing businesses across the county as part of a wider £800 million investment in the town under the Big Town Plan. This is chance for Shrewsbury to transform and thrive in a changing world and offer everyone using this part of the town a unique experience and the chance for the town to continue to evolve and open a new chapter in its long and vibrant history.