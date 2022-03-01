St. Modwen Logistics appoints GMI for landmark new Net Zero Carbon in operation industrial development in Longbridge.￼

The New 154,000 sq ft industrial/logistics unit is to be built at The Cofton Centre, a 35-acre, self-contained secure, managed estate which forms an integral part of the largest regeneration project in the West Midlands.

GMI Construction Group PLC has today announced that it has been appointed by expert logistics/industrial developer St. Modwen Logistics to construct a new 154,000 sq ft industrial/logistics unit at a site in Longbridge, Birmingham.

The development being marketed as’ Longbridge 155’ will feature a best-in-class specification to include an array of sustainable design enhancements, energy saving technologies and Net Zero Carbon in operation features.

It will showcase St. Modwen’s Swan Standard specification – a set of industry-leading sustainable development guidelines with a focus on responsible building practices that allows its customers to reduce running costs and carbon in operation emissions.

The development will aim to deliver a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating together with targeting an EPC A+ rating, demonstrating significant investment and innovation in sustainability above current regulation and practice. It is expected to achieve an overall carbon reduction of 53% compared with energy requirements set out in the UK Building Regulations (Part L).

The office space – comprising 12,626 sq ft – will be operationally Net Zero Carbon, achieved by limiting the operational energy demands and embodied carbon emissions. This includes the use of an energy efficient hybrid air source heat pump, smart metering and further sustainable enhancements such as AAA rated white goods which reduce electrical use; low energy lifts; and recycled carpets.

The warehouse space will include several environmental credentials including triple-skinned GRP roof lights which reduce glare and overheating; built-up cladding which provides excellent air tightness and is fully recyclable; 20% electric vehicle charging; and PV solar panels, all of which underpin the BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+ rating.

Construction of the facility started in February and the building expected to be available from Q3 2022.

Talking about the project GMI Managing Director Andy Bruce Said: “This project is another big win for our Midlands team and Birmingham Office which we are rapidly expanding.

We are delighted to once again be working for repeat customer St. Modwen Logistics on this prestigious scheme and part of the team working on the largest regeneration project in the West Midlands.

With this instruction our Midlands division has now secured in excess of £130 million of work in just over two years working on some of the region’s most high-profile projects for many well-known brands.

We are committed to building back stronger and this key project win further underlines our intentions for growth and opportunity.

Also commenting Richard Carter, St. Modwen Logistics Senior Director of Construction said ‘As a valued supply chain partner, we are delighted to have appointed GMI to build Longbridge 155, and look forward to the successful completion of this and future projects’

The building has been designed to feature net zero carbon in operation as part of its commitments to drive its ambition to achieve net zero carbon developments with further reductions in embodied and operational carbon by delivering BREEAM excellent buildings with EPC ratings of A and better.

The development features a high-quality office specification, designed with the customer in mind, focusing on health and wellbeing, sustainability, and net carbon reduction”.

Working alongside GMI are UMC Architects, engineers Rodgers Leask, KAM Project Consultants and RPPML.

The development is situated at The Cofton Centre, a self-contained secure, managed estate which is an integral part of the largest regeneration project in the West Midlands. The site is able to accommodate a wide range of industrial and distribution uses.

Situated only 1.5 miles from St. Modwen’s new £70 million Longbridge town centre and the highly successful Technology Park, Longbridge 155 offers occupiers an ideal opportunity to become part of an established commercial centre.

For further information about the project visit: https://stmodwenlogistics.co.uk/property/longbridge-155/